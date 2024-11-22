Cricket

IND Vs AUS Test: Cheteshwar Pujara Returns To The Border-Gavaskar Trophy In a New Role - Watch

Cheteshwar Pujara returns to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in a new role as a commentator. Ahead of the India vs Australia 1st Test in Perth, he shares his insights and thoughts on stepping into the commentary box. Watch his debut introduction

Cheteshwar Pujara.
Cheteshwar Pujara. Photo: File
Cheteshwar Pujara, who once changed the course of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with his indomitable grit and innings, is back again—but not in his whites. This time, the Indian cricketer will offer his sharp insights and expertise from the commentary box.  (Match Live Updates)

“I can't be away from the Border-Gavaskar Trophy,” Pujara said with a smile during his introduction. Reflecting on his new role, the former Indian cricketer admitted, “I am a bit nervous because this is the first time I am doing commentary. But it feels great to be part of a big series.”

Pujara's stellar batting in the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy are still fresh in memory. He scored a fewer runs compared to his 2018-19 campaign but was instrumental in India’s series win in the Southern Hemisphere.

However, as India gears up to reclaim the trophy after their last home defeat, Pujara emphasized the importance of the moment and said, “This is the right time for the young players to showcase their skills.

Pujara had amassed 271 runs in four matches at an average of 33.87, Pujara was India’s second-highest run-scorer in the 2020-21 series, trailing just behind Rishabh Pant, who amassed 274 runs.

He smashed three half-centuries in the series, and contributed in the game significantly especially with the gritty knocks in Sydney and Brisbane.

Nevertheless, during the 2018-19 India vs Australia Test series, Pujara delivered exactly what the Indian campaign need once again. He executed 521 runs across four matches in sublime form throughout the series at a stellar average of 74.42. This included three centuries and a half-century, achieved against a formidable Australian bowling attack led by the likes of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Nathan Lyon.

