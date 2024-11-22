IND Vs AUS, 1st Test Toss Update: India Bat First Against Australia; Reddy, Rana Make Debut

India and Australia are clashing for the first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Friday, 22 November 2024. (Match Blog | Streaming)
Toss Update
India won the toss and opted to bat first against Australia in Perth.
Playing XIs
Australia: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood
India: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Mohammed Siraj
All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy and fast bowler Harshit Rana were handed their Test debut caps by Virat Kohli before the toss and Nathan McSweeney made his Test debut for Australia.
Dhruv Jurel and Devdutt Padikkal have been included in the playing XI over domestic cricket's big names Sarfaraz Khan and Abhimanyu Easwaran for the first Test. Mohammed Siraj will lead the pace bowling attack with captain Bumrah.
India will have to bat carefully on a surface which has some green grass on it and may assist the seamers in the initial overs.