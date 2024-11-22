Cricket

IND Vs AUS, 1st Test Toss Update: India Bat First Against Australia; Reddy, Rana Make Debut

India are playing Australia in the opening Test match in Perth. Here are the toss and playing XI updates of the IND Vs AUS, 1st Test match

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
nitish kumar reddy X mufaddal vohra
Nitish Kumar Reddy makes his Test debut in Perth. Photo: X | Mufaddal Vohra
info_icon

India and Australia are clashing for the first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Friday, 22 November 2024. (Match Blog | Streaming)

Toss Update

India won the toss and opted to bat first against Australia in Perth.

Playing XIs

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

India: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Mohammed Siraj

All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy and fast bowler Harshit Rana were handed their Test debut caps by Virat Kohli before the toss and Nathan McSweeney made his Test debut for Australia.

Dhruv Jurel and Devdutt Padikkal have been included in the playing XI over domestic cricket's big names Sarfaraz Khan and Abhimanyu Easwaran for the first Test. Mohammed Siraj will lead the pace bowling attack with captain Bumrah.

India will have to bat carefully on a surface which has some green grass on it and may assist the seamers in the initial overs.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs AUS LIVE Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 1: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal Open Batting In Perth
  2. IPL Mega Auction: Which Team Will Rishabh Pant Go To And For What Price?
  3. Virender Sehwag's Son Aaryavir Smashes Double Century In Cooch Behar Trophy
  4. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit Sharma To Join Indian Team On This Date; Set To Play Second Test
  5. IPL Mega Auction: Mohammed Shami Fumes On Sanjay Manjrekar, Calls Him 'Baba' For His Prediction
Football News
  1. Pep Guardiola Agrees Two-year Contract Extension With Manchester City
  2. Newcastle Vs West Ham, Premier League 2024-25: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
  3. Chelsea Team News: Enzo Maresca Confirms Reece James Will Miss Leicester Clash With Hamstring Injury
  4. Neymar Wanted To 'Give Up' After Suffering ACL Injury
  5. I-League Clubs Urge AIFF To Delay Tournament Over Unresolved Broadcast Issues
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup Finals 2024: Ebden, Thompson Book Australia's Third Straight Semis Berth
  2. Billie Jean King Cup: Jasmine Paolini, Lucia Bronzetti Seal Fifth Title For Italy
  3. Davis Cup: Germany Set Up Netherlands Semi-final Showdown
  4. Davis Cup Finals 2024: Nadal's Legacy Is Going To Be Eternal, Says Alcaraz
  5. Billie Jean King Cup 2024 Finals Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Italy Vs Slovakia Final Match
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Life In A 'No Attention Zone': The Adivasis Of Gadchiroli
  2. The Lasting Impact Of Delhi's Pollution On Children
  3. Haste or Precise Strategy? AAP Prefers Defectors In First List Of Candidates For Delhi Elections
  4. Vikrant Massey-Starrer The Sabarmati Report Declared Tax-Free in UP
  5. Bypolls In Nine UP Seats: What Led To Vacancies And Who’s In The Fray
Entertainment News
  1. CMA Awards 2024: Dazzling Red-Carpet Appearances, Biggest Wins, Star-Studded Performances And More
  2. Copy-right Or Wrong? A Lowdown On Nayanthara Vs. Dhanush
  3. Palestine No-Show At DIFF 2024
  4. Diljit Dosanjh Announces New Show In Mumbai: Check Out Date And How To Book Tickets
  5. Shah Rukh Khan Announces Aryan Khan's Directorial Debut Series; To Release On Netflix Next Year
US News
  1. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  2. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  3. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  4. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
  5. Elon Musk's Space X Successfully Launches India's Communication Satellite GSAT-N2
World News
  1. COP29: All Countries Reject Climate Finance Draft, Goal Remains Elusive
  2. Jawaharlal Nehru, As Assessed By Zulfikar Ali Bhutto
  3. At Least 50 Killed As Gunmen Attack Passenger Convoy In Pakistan
  4. ICC Orders Arrest Warrant For Netanyahu: What Are the Chances Of Arrest?
  5. November 21 News Wrap: Delhi Pollution, Ukraine War, West Asia Crisis And More
Latest Stories
  1. Sagittarius Men vs Women: How Their Astrological Profiles Shape Who They Are In Love And Life
  2. IND Vs AUS, Stats Preview: Can A Wounded Indian Unit Achieve The Impossible Hat-Trick In Australia?
  3. IND Vs AUS Prediction: Ricky Ponting Won't Get Swayed By Ravi Shastri's Call, Bets Big On BGT
  4. IPL Mega Auction Clashing With India Vs Australia 1st Test? Here's More To It, Time Difference, BCCI Power And Reactions
  5. 'Smear Campaign': India Rejects Fresh Canadian Media Report On Nijjar Killing | India-Canada Diplomatic Row
  6. Horoscope For November 21, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. Mohammed Shami Latest Update: Morne Morkel Shares Big News As India Get Ready For Border-Gavaskar Trophy
  8. Assembly Elections 2024: Maharashtra Records Highest Voter Turnout Since 1995 Polls At 65.11%