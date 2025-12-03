Sydney Sixers Vs Melbourne Stars Live Streaming, WBBL 2025: Ashleigh Gardner Opts To Bat - Check Playing XIs

Sydney Sixers take on Melbourne Stars in match 34 of the WBBL 2025
Ashleigh Gardner won the bat flip and elected to bat
Hobart Hurricanes are already through to the Qualifiers
Sydney Sixers captain Ashleigh Gardner won the bat flip and elected to bat in their Women's Big Bash (WBBL) 2025 match 34 against Melbourne Stars, to be played at the Drummoyne Oval, Sydney on December 3, 2025.
The fixture is a huge one, given the top four spots are up for grabs in the WBBL 2025 points table. Hobart Hurricanes are already qualified and sealed their spot in the Qualifiers.
Sydney Sixers Vs Melbourne Stars, WBBL 2025: Playing XIs
Melbourne Stars Women (Playing XI): Meg Lanning, Rhys McKenna, Amy Jones(w), Annabel Sutherland(c), Maia Bouchier, Danielle Gibson, Kim Garth, Sasha Moloney, Georgia Prestwidge, Maisy Gibson, Sophie Day
Sydney Sixers Women (Playing XI): Ellyse Perry, Sophia Dunkley, Alyssa Healy(w), Ashleigh Gardner(c), Amelia Kerr, Maitlan Brown, Mady Villiers, Erin Burns, Emma Manix-Geeves, Caoimhe Bray, Lauren Cheatle
Sydney Sixers Vs Melbourne Stars, WBBL 2025: Live Streaming
The Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars, WBBL 2025 match number 34 can be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network on Television screens.