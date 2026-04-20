Rashid Khan Declined Citizenship Offers From India, Australia Owing To Afghanistan Loyalty: Report

"I went over and greeted him. We started talking, and he said: ‘The situation in your country (Afghanistan) is very bad. Come stay in India. We will give you Indian documents, live here, play cricket here.’ I was surprised by what he was saying and didn't know how to respond. But I smiled and said, ‘Thank you very much. I am playing for my country, Afghanistan,'" Khan said, narrating the instance in the book.