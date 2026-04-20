Shapoor Zadran Critical In Delhi Hospital As Afghanistan Cricket Rallies Support

Former Afghanistan pacer Shapoor Zadran is in critical condition in a Delhi hospital, battling a rare illness, with the cricket world rallying in support

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Afghanistan Cricketer Shapoor Zadran Hospitalised In Delhi, Condition Serious
Afghanistan Cricketer Shapoor Zadran Hospitalised In Delhi, Condition Serious Photo: AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Shapoor Zadran is in ICU in Delhi battling a rare life-threatening condition

  • Afghanistan cricket fraternity, including Rashid Khan, is supporting his treatment

  • The former pacer’s condition remains critical with ongoing medical complications

Former Afghanistan fast bowler Shapoor Zadran is currently battling for his life in a Delhi hospital after being diagnosed with a rare and life-threatening condition.

The 38-year-old is suffering from Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), a severe immune disorder that causes extreme inflammation and organ damage. He is presently admitted to the intensive care unit, with his condition described as critical.

Zadran had initially fallen ill late last year before being advised to travel to India for advanced treatment. With support from Afghanistan Cricket Board officials and players like Rashid Khan, his medical visa was fast-tracked, allowing him to be admitted to a Delhi hospital in January. Since then, his health has seen fluctuations, including temporary recovery phases followed by relapses.

Complications have further worsened his situation, with reports indicating infections spreading across his body, including tuberculosis and later dengue, severely weakening his immune system.

His condition deteriorated significantly after a bone marrow test confirmed an advanced stage of HLH, leaving him in a fragile state under constant medical supervision.

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