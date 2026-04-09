DC Vs GT: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 14

Gujarat Titans' Rashid Khan celebrates the wicket of Delhi Capitals' Nitish Rana during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

Gujarat Titans' Rashid Khan celebrates the wicket of Delhi Capitals' Nitish Rana during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup