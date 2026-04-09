DC Vs GT: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 14

Summary of this article
Gujarat Titans beat Delhi Capitals by 1 run, defending 210 as DC finished at 209/8 in a last-ball IPL 2026 thriller
KL Rahul’s 92 and David Miller’s 41 went in vain*, despite DC needing just 2 runs off the final two balls
Rashid Khan starred with 3/17, while Prasidh Krishna sealed the win with a nerveless final over and match-winning run-out
Gujarat Titans edged Delhi Capitals by one run in a last-ball thriller at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in IPL 2026. Batting first, GT posted a strong 210/4 in 20 overs, powered by Shubman Gill’s 70, Washington Sundar’s 55, and Jos Buttler’s 52, setting up a challenging chase for the hosts.
In response, Delhi Capitals came out aggressively, with Pathum Nissanka (41 off 24) and KL Rahul (92 off 52) putting together a solid foundation. Rahul anchored the innings brilliantly, while David Miller’s unbeaten 41 off 20 kept DC in the hunt deep into the final over as the equation came down to the wire.
Needing 2 runs off the final two balls, the game turned dramatically when Miller refused a single, leaving the match hanging in balance. Prasidh Krishna held his nerve in the last over, and a run-out on the final delivery sealed a stunning one-run victory for Gujarat Titans, as DC finished at 209/8.
Rashid Khan Adjudged Man Of The Match
Rashid Khan was named Player of the Match for his match-defining spell that turned the game in GT’s favour. The Afghan spinner finished with exceptional figures of 3/17 in his four overs, maintaining an economy of just 4.25 while picking up crucial middle-order wickets.
He struck at key moments, dismissing Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, and Axar Patel in a crucial phase when Delhi looked in control. Rashid’s spell not only broke DC’s momentum but also ensured the required rate kept climbing, ultimately making the difference in a contest decided by the finest of margins.