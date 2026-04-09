DC Vs GT: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 14

Gujarat Titans beat Delhi Capitals by one run in IPL 2026 thriller, with Rashid Khan’s 3/17 and Prasidh Krishna’s final-over heroics sealing dramatic victory

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Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 cricket match-Rashid Khan
Gujarat Titans' Rashid Khan celebrates the wicket of Delhi Capitals' Nitish Rana during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Gujarat Titans beat Delhi Capitals by 1 run, defending 210 as DC finished at 209/8 in a last-ball IPL 2026 thriller

  • KL Rahul’s 92 and David Miller’s 41 went in vain*, despite DC needing just 2 runs off the final two balls

  • Rashid Khan starred with 3/17, while Prasidh Krishna sealed the win with a nerveless final over and match-winning run-out

Gujarat Titans edged Delhi Capitals by one run in a last-ball thriller at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in IPL 2026. Batting first, GT posted a strong 210/4 in 20 overs, powered by Shubman Gill’s 70, Washington Sundar’s 55, and Jos Buttler’s 52, setting up a challenging chase for the hosts.

In response, Delhi Capitals came out aggressively, with Pathum Nissanka (41 off 24) and KL Rahul (92 off 52) putting together a solid foundation. Rahul anchored the innings brilliantly, while David Miller’s unbeaten 41 off 20 kept DC in the hunt deep into the final over as the equation came down to the wire.

Needing 2 runs off the final two balls, the game turned dramatically when Miller refused a single, leaving the match hanging in balance. Prasidh Krishna held his nerve in the last over, and a run-out on the final delivery sealed a stunning one-run victory for Gujarat Titans, as DC finished at 209/8.

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Rashid Khan Adjudged Man Of The Match

Rashid Khan was named Player of the Match for his match-defining spell that turned the game in GT’s favour. The Afghan spinner finished with exceptional figures of 3/17 in his four overs, maintaining an economy of just 4.25 while picking up crucial middle-order wickets.

Also Check: Who Won Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 14 – Check Result

He struck at key moments, dismissing Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, and Axar Patel in a crucial phase when Delhi looked in control. Rashid’s spell not only broke DC’s momentum but also ensured the required rate kept climbing, ultimately making the difference in a contest decided by the finest of margins.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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