Harry Brook Has A Clear Blueprint Of How He Wants To Run England, Says Coach Brendon McCullum

Brendon McCullum is glad to see positive signs in Harry Brook's captaincy of England's limited-overs sides.
They sealed the second series sweep with a 37-run victory in Southampton, posting a highest-ever total on home soil of 248 runs.
McCullum praised Brook for his seamless transition into the captaincy role.
"Any time you go through a period of transition and change, you have aspirations and hopes on what you can achieve," McCullum told Sky Sports.
"Sometimes, they happen quick, and sometimes they take a long time to embed.
"But in the last couple of weeks, we have seen a clear blueprint of how Harry Brook wants this cricket team to run and his style of captaincy. That's a real positive.
"He doesn't like to make things complicated. He likes to keep it simple. That's a compliment; it's a great skill.
"His calmness, his poise, his ability to keep it simple rubs off on other guys. He's also captained a lot of sides growing up, so he's got great friendships with guys who understand how he works."
Former captain Jos Buttler won Player of the Series in the T20Is. McCullum said Buttler still plays a crucial role in the team.
McCullum added: "It's a real positive for Brook and the team to have Jos [Buttler] in the ranks and contributing the way he has.
"He's been outstanding, and not just on the pitch but also in the dressing room and around the group.
"It reminds me a lot of Joe Root when it came to Ben Stokes' Test captaincy. It's a good mark of someone's characteristics."