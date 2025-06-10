England Vs West Indies, 3rd T20I Highlights: ENG Win By 37 Runs, Complete 3-0 Series Sweep

England Vs West Indies, 3rd T20I Highlights: Catch the key cricket updates from the third and final ENG vs WI T20 international, as it happened at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on Tuesday, June 10

England vs West Indies 3rd T20I AP photo
England's Liam Dawson, right, celebrates after taking the wicket of West Indies' Evin Lewis during the third men's T20I at the Utilita Bowl in Southampton, England. Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA via AP
England's mammoth 248-run total proved too high a hill for West Indies to climb as the visitors fell to a 37-run defeat in the third and final T20 international at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on Tuesday (June 10, 2025). Ben Duckett struck a 46-ball 84 as the home team mounted their second highest total in T20Is. In response, the Windies scored 211-8 after slipping to 70-4 after 7.1 overs. England thus completed a 3-0 series sweep, on top of the 3-0 whitewash they had earlier notched up in the ODIs. Catch the highlights from the ENG vs WI match, as it happened.
LIVE UPDATES

ENG vs WI Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: Hi There!

Greetings and welcome to everyone joining us this Tuesday night. We will bring to you the build-up as well as live coverage from the third and final T20I between England and West Indies.

ENG vs WI Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: Start Time, Streaming

The match will begin at 11pm IST. The third England vs West Indies T20I will be live streamed on the SonyLiv and FanCode apps and websites in India. It will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in the country.

ENG vs WI Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: Squads

England: Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (c), Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Potts, Rehan Ahmed

West Indies: Shai Hope (c & wk), Evin Lewis, Johnson Charles, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Matthew Forde, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell

ENG vs WI Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: Toss Coming Up

We will have the toss in about 10 minutes' time at The Rose Bowl. The toss update and playing XIs coming up shortly..

ENG vs WI Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: Toss Update

West Indies captain Shai Hope has won the toss and elected to field first at The Rose Bowl.

ENG vs WI Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: Playing XIs

England: Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (wk/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph

ENG vs WI Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: What Captains Said

Shai Hope: Looks like the pitch won't change too much, we back ourselves in chasing. Biggest thing would be to win the game. We have one change - Hetmyer comes in for Chase. We have to adapt quickly, here in England there are so many different conditions, there is usually a wind blowing across but there isn't any today.

Harry Brook: We were going to bowl first as well. We have been speaking about it a lot in the meetings, nailing teams down and keep winning games, just keep on motoring the way we have done and have a dominant performance. Same team.

ENG vs WI Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: England Innings Begins

Akeal Hosein has the brand new white ball in hand and Jamie Smith is facing up to him. He takes a single off the second delivery and that brings Ben Duckett on strike. The southpaw brings out the reverse sweep and lofts Hosein over cover for a boundary off the last ball.

ENG: 7/0 (1 over)

ENG vs WI Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: 20-Ball Fifty For Duckett

Trademark fireworks from the English opening pair. Ben Duckett, in particular takes to the Windies bowlers, clattering a 20-ball fifty. The hosts race away to 83 runs in the powerplay, at just under 14 an over. The best part? Duckett and Jamie Smith still at the crease.

ENG: 83/0 (6 overs)

ENG vs WI Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: Buttler Joins Party

Jamie Smith departs for a whirlwind 26-ball 60, but No. 3 Jos Buttler arrives at the scene all guns blazing. The former England captain zooms to 20 off seven balls to make his intentions amply clear. Duckett going strong, meanwhile.

ENG: 148/1 (11 overs)

ENG vs WI Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: Overs 12-16

Sherfane Rutherford has Jos Buttler caught for a 10-ball 22, while Ben Duckett falls 16 short of a blazing ton. Jacob Bethell now at the crease alongside skipper Harry Brook, and England reach the 200-run mark in the 17th over.

ENG 200/3 (16.3 overs)

ENG vs WI Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: Innings Update

England finish with a mammoth 248 for three, their second-highest total in T20 international history. Bethell ended unbeaten on 36 off 16 balls and Brook on 35 off 22 deliveries. West Indies will need to come up with their biggest chase in the format's history to get over the line.

ENG 248/3 (20 overs)

ENG vs WI Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: West Indies Innings Begins

Evin Lewis and Johnson Charles come out to open for the West Indies. Lewis smacks Luke Wood for a first-ball six but the left-arm seamer responds beautifully, giving no runs off the next five deliveries.

WI: 17/0 (1.4 overs)

ENG vs WI Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: West Indies Stumbling

West Indies have lost openers Evin Lewis and Johnson Charles cheaply, followed by the crucial wicket of Shimron Hetmyer (26 off eight) in the seventh over. Sherfane Rutherford too follows suit in the eighth over, and the visitors are four down. Captain Shai Hope at the crease now alongside Rovman Powell.

WI: 72/4 (7.2 overs)

ENG vs WI Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: Windies Six Down

It's all coming apart for the West Indies. They lose Shai Hope for a 27-ball 45 and Adil Rashid then deceives Romario Shepherd to dismiss him for a duck. England set for a massive victory.

WI: 121/6 (13 overs)

ENG vs WI Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: Powell, Holder In The Act

It's not over yet. Jason Holder and Rovman Powell have brought up a 50-run partnership for the seventh wicket in just 24 balls, using the long handle to good effect. The required run rate is still over 25 though, so the target is virtually out of reach barring something miraculous from at least one of these two batters.

WI: 172/6 (17 overs)

ENG vs WI Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: England Beat West Indies By 37 Runs

Rovman Powell's lusty hitting is not enough to bring the West Indies anywhere close to their 249-run target. The visitors end at 211 for the loss of eight wickets, which means England win the match by 37 runs and the series 3-0, following their identical whitewash in the ODIs earlier.

WI 211/8 (20 overs) lose to ENG 248/3 (20 overs) by 37 runs

