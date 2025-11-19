Russian Barrage Claims Lives In Ukraine Amid Zelenskyy's Push for Peace Talks In Ankara

Deadly strikes underscore urgency as Ukraine's president seeks Turkey's mediation to end the war.

Russian Barrage Claims 10 Lives In Ukraine
Russian Barrage Claims 10 Lives In Ukraine Amid Zelenskyy's Push for Peace Talks In Ankara
  • Overnight attack with 476 drones and 48 missiles kills 10, wounds dozens, and hits western Ukraine (including Ternopil), showing escalation reaches deeper into safer areas.

  • President heads to Turkey for urgent talks with Erdogan, stressing “good relations” and aiming to unlock “maximum capabilities” for a just peace, with Turkey as key mediator.

  • Visit coincides with new U.S. sanctions on Russian oil (effective Friday) and hints of shifting American signals, boosting pressure on Moscow as Erdogan pushes his Black Sea ceasefire vision.

A massive Russian assault involving drones and missiles overnight has left 10 dead and dozens wounded across Ukraine, striking even relatively secure western regions like Ternopil. The barrage, comprising 476 drones and 48 missiles, signals escalating aggression as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy travels to Turkey for critical discussions with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on pathways to a just resolution.

Zelenskyy, en route to Ankara, framed the meeting as a cornerstone of his strategy to isolate Russia diplomatically. "Foremost, we will discuss maximum capabilities to ensure that Ukraine achieves a just peace," he stated, citing the "good relations" that bolster ties with Erdogan. The talks aim to harness Turkey's neutral stance, building on its past successes in brokering the Black Sea grain corridor and hosting preliminary peace forums.

The visit aligns with emerging US overtures, as Zelenskyy alluded to "some positions and signals from the United States" that could intensify leverage against Moscow. Fresh sanctions on Russia's oil sector, designed to compel negotiations, are set to launch Friday, potentially amplifying Erdogan's role in steering Putin toward concessions. Initial reports of U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff's involvement were swiftly retracted by Turkish officials, keeping the focus bilateral for now.

As a NATO member with economic and military links to Russia, Erdogan has emerged as a key architect of potential ceasefires, advocating for Black Sea security and energy stability. His pragmatic mediation could provide Ukraine vital breathing room, countering the Kremlin's battlefield momentum while fostering broader international isolation of the invasion.

This Ankara summit highlights Zelenskyy's multifaceted campaign: blending condemnation of "brazen attacks" with proactive diplomacy, where Erdogan's influence may tip the scales toward de-escalation.

