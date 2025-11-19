Russian Barrage Claims Lives In Ukraine Amid Zelenskyy's Push for Peace Talks In Ankara

The visit aligns with emerging US overtures, as Zelenskyy alluded to "some positions and signals from the United States" that could intensify leverage against Moscow. Fresh sanctions on Russia's oil sector, designed to compel negotiations, are set to launch Friday, potentially amplifying Erdogan's role in steering Putin toward concessions. Initial reports of U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff's involvement were swiftly retracted by Turkish officials, keeping the focus bilateral for now.