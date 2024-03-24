National

JNUSU Polls: Left Leads All 4 Central Panels; Counting Underway

The polling for Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union took place on Friday.

Outlook Web Desk
JNUSU polls
The Left is leading in four out of four central panel positions, contrasting the earlier lead by the ABVP as the ounting for the JNU students' union election is currently in progress.

The central panel positions include president, vice president, general secretary, and joint secretary. A tight competition is observed between ABVP, students' wing of RSS and the Left, with final results anticipated by Sunday evening.

JNUSU Poll Counting

PRESIDENT

Dhananjay (Left)- 2,411

Umesh Chandra Ajmeera (ABVP)- 1,787

VICE PRESIDENT

Avijit Ghosh (Left)- 2,135

Deepika Sharma (ABVP)- 1,545

GENERAL SECRETARY

Priyanshi Arya (BAPSA, Left Supported) – 2,719

Arjun Anand (ABVP) – 1,992

JOINT SECRETARY

Mo Sajid (Left) – 2,336

Govind Dangi (ABVP) – 2,159

JNUSU panels and voting turnout

In this election, 19 candidates are contesting for the four posts, while forty-two candidates are vying for school counselor positions.

The voter turnout stood at 73%, marking the highest in 12 years. In previous years, JNU recorded a turnout of 67.9% in 2019, 67.8% in 2018, 59% in 2016-17, 55% in 2015, 55% in 2013-14, and 60% in 2012.

Student political parties in JNUSU

The United Left alliance consists of All India Students’ Association (AISA), Democratic Students Federation (DSF), Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and All India Students’ Federation (AISF).

They are fighting against Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) which is RSS affiliated.

