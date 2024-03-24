The Left is leading in four out of four central panel positions, contrasting the earlier lead by the ABVP as the ounting for the JNU students' union election is currently in progress.
The polling for Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union took place on Friday.
The central panel positions include president, vice president, general secretary, and joint secretary. A tight competition is observed between ABVP, students' wing of RSS and the Left, with final results anticipated by Sunday evening.
JNUSU Poll Counting
PRESIDENT
Dhananjay (Left)- 2,411
Umesh Chandra Ajmeera (ABVP)- 1,787
VICE PRESIDENT
Avijit Ghosh (Left)- 2,135
Deepika Sharma (ABVP)- 1,545
GENERAL SECRETARY
Priyanshi Arya (BAPSA, Left Supported) – 2,719
Arjun Anand (ABVP) – 1,992
JOINT SECRETARY
Mo Sajid (Left) – 2,336
Govind Dangi (ABVP) – 2,159
JNUSU panels and voting turnout
In this election, 19 candidates are contesting for the four posts, while forty-two candidates are vying for school counselor positions.
The voter turnout stood at 73%, marking the highest in 12 years. In previous years, JNU recorded a turnout of 67.9% in 2019, 67.8% in 2018, 59% in 2016-17, 55% in 2015, 55% in 2013-14, and 60% in 2012.
Student political parties in JNUSU
The United Left alliance consists of All India Students’ Association (AISA), Democratic Students Federation (DSF), Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and All India Students’ Federation (AISF).
They are fighting against Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) which is RSS affiliated.