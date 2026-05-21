In a First, Ranjeet K. Dass Elected Assam Assembly Speaker For Second Term

Ranjeet Kumar Dass was unanimously elected as Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly for a second consecutive term, a first in the state’s history.
The election saw support from both ruling NDA and opposition members, reflecting strong acceptance across party lines.
A four-time MLA from Sivasagar, Dass previously served as Speaker in the last assembly and is known for his experience and fair conduct.
In a landmark development, Ranjeet Kumar Dass was on Thursday elected as the Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly for the second successive term, becoming the first person in the state’s history to achieve this distinction.
The senior BJP leader secured unanimous support from all sections of the House. The proposal for his election was moved by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and seconded by Congress Legislature Party leader Debabrata Saikia.
After taking charge, Dass thanked the members for their faith in him and assured the House that he would continue to uphold the dignity and decorum of the Assembly while ensuring fair proceedings.
Ranjeet Dass has been representing the Sivasagar constituency since 2016. His re-election is being viewed as a recognition of his effective handling of the House during the previous term and his ability to command respect across political lines.