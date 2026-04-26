World Leaders Condemn Shooting Incident At White House Correspondents' Dinner

Global leaders express relief after President Trump and guests are confirmed safe following security incident in Washington.

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
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White House Correspondents dinner shooting, Donald Trump security incident
Donald Trump at the White House Press Conference Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Global leaders condemned a shooting incident occurring at the White House Correspondents' dinner in Washington DC.

  • President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania, and other high-profile attendees were reported safe following the security threat.

  • International figures, including Prime Minister Modi and Canadian PM Mark Carney, asserted that political violence has no place in a democracy.

A shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' dinner at the Washington Hilton hotel on Saturday night has prompted global condemnation, with world leaders expressing relief that US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and other attendees were unharmed.

According to PTI, international leaders asserted that political violence has no place in a democracy.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who has had frequent run-ins with Trump, described the incident as a “disturbing event”. In a post on X, Carney stated: “I am relieved that the President, the First Lady, and all guests are safe following reports of gunfire at the White House correspondents’ dinner in Washington tonight. Political violence has no place in any democracy, and my thoughts are with all those who have been shaken by this disturbing event.”

PTI reported that Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed her relief, noting it was “good that President Trump and his wife are safe following the recent events”. She added: “We send them our respect. Violence must never be the way.”

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Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese noted he was pleased to hear all attendees were safe. “We applaud the work of the Secret Service and law enforcement agencies for their swift action,” he said in a statement.

According to PTI, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed relief that President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and Vice President J D Vance were safe following the security incident. Modi stated that violence has no place in a democracy and must be unequivocally condemned. "Relieved to learn that President Trump, the First Lady and Vice President are safe and unharmed following the recent security incident at a Washington DC hotel. I extend my best wishes for their continued safety and well-being. Violence has no place in a democracy and must be unequivocally condemned," he wrote on X.

Delcy Rodriguez, the acting President of Venezuela following the capture of Nicolas Maduro by US forces, condemned the attack against Trump. "We extend our best wishes to them and to all attendees of the Correspondent’s dinner. Violence is never an option for those who uphold the values of peace," she wrote on X.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also took to social media to condemn the incident, stating he was "deeply shocked" by the news. "Relieved to know that President Trump, the First Lady, and other attendees are safe," Sharif said.

(With inputs from PTI)

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