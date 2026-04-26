World Leaders Condemn Shooting Incident At White House Correspondents' Dinner

According to PTI, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed relief that President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and Vice President J D Vance were safe following the security incident. Modi stated that violence has no place in a democracy and must be unequivocally condemned. "Relieved to learn that President Trump, the First Lady and Vice President are safe and unharmed following the recent security incident at a Washington DC hotel. I extend my best wishes for their continued safety and well-being. Violence has no place in a democracy and must be unequivocally condemned," he wrote on X.