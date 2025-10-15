US Revokes Visas Of Six Foreign Nationals Over Comments On Charlie Kirk’s Death

The US revoked visas of six foreign nationals over social media posts about Charlie Kirk’s assassination.
The government cited comments celebrating or justifying his death as the basis for revocation.
The action reflects heightened scrutiny of visa holders’ online activity, drawing criticism from free speech advocates.
The US State Department announced the revocation of visas for six foreign nationals following their social media posts regarding the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Officials stated that the action comes in response to posts that praised, rationalized, or made light of Kirk’s death.
The individuals—hailing from Argentina, South Africa, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, and Paraguay—shared comments deemed hostile or celebratory after Kirk’s killing. While their names were not disclosed, authorities cited their remarks as justification for revoking their visas.
This move is part of an ongoing effort by the US administration to monitor social media activity of visa holders, especially in relation to US public figures. Civil rights groups have expressed concern, warning that the policy may impinge on free speech, particularly for individuals posting from outside the country.
Prosecutors stated that Charlie Kirk was killed by a gunman, Tyler Robinson. He was caught after a dragnet investigation, and is now charged with capital murder and may face the death penalty if convicted. Although authorities have not disclosed a clear motive, prosecutors said Robinson’s text messages suggested he was fed up with Charlie’s “hatred.”
Charlie, 31, was a staunch advocate of the First Amendment, which states that “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”