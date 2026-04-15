Indore Police Registers Case Against Two Congress Corporators For Refusing To Sing 'Vande Mataram'

Summary of this article
Indore police registered a case against two Congress women corporators for refusing to sing Vande Mataram.
Corporators Fauzia Sheikh Alim and Rubina Iqbal Khan cited Islamic beliefs during the April 8 budget session.
FIR filed under BNS Section 196 for disturbing communal harmony after complaint and probe.
On Wednesday, police in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, registered a case against two Congress women corporators on the charge of disturbing communal harmony for their refusal to sing the national song 'Vande Mataram'.
According to PTI, during the Indore Municipal Corporation's budget session on April 8, Congress corporator Fauzia Sheikh Alim refused to sing 'Vande Mataram' citing Islamic beliefs.
Another corporator, Rubina Iqbal Khan, who joined the Congress after winning the civic election as an independent candidate, also supported Fauzia's stance and refused to sing the national song.
PTI reported that Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Amarendra Singh said following a probe into a complaint, a case has been registered against Fauzia and Rubina at the M G Road police station under section 196 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) (acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony between different communities).
According to PTI, the police summoned both the corporators for questioning over the past two days and recorded their statements, he said.
"Finally, finding the case prima facie cognisable, we have registered an FIR and initiated a detailed investigation," Singh said.
(With inputs from PTI)