Lohagad Fort Death: Accused Boyfriend’s Family Strongly Claims He Is Being Framed

Ketan Agarwal, a 26-year-old software engineer, was found murdered at Lohagad Fort in Pune; his body showed signs of assault before being thrown from the fort.
The accused’s family strongly denies involvement and alleges that their son is being falsely framed in the case.
Police are probing the motive, believed to be linked to a personal dispute; forensic reports and witness statements are being examined.
The family of Chetan Chaudhary, one of the two main accused in the sensational murder of 25-year-old Ketan Agarwal at Lohagad Fort, has strongly denied the allegations and claimed that he is being falsely implicated in the case.
Ketan Agarwal, a businessman and director of his family-run real estate firm Success Group, died after falling from a height at Lohagad Fort on June 18. What was initially treated as an accidental death has now turned into a high-profile murder investigation following the arrest of Ketan’s fiancée Siya Goyal and her alleged lover Chetan Chaudhary.
Speaking to the media, Chetan’s father, Babulal Chaudhary, who runs a spice shop named Dhanashri Masala at Gultekdi Market Yard, asserted his son’s innocence. “My son had no role in Ketan’s death. He is being framed. Siya and her family are falsely implicating him. We will fight this legally and prove his innocence,” he said.
The family has maintained that Chetan is innocent and has been dragged into the case due to personal motives. They claim that Chetan and Ketan were known to each other, but there was no enmity that could lead to murder. The family has also questioned the police narrative and demanded a fair and transparent investigation.
According to police, Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary conspired to kill Ketan so they could be together. Investigators cite changing statements by Siya, CCTV footage showing a hooded man (identified as Chetan), call records, and a suspicious 48-minute trail at the fort as key evidence. Both Siya and Chetan are currently in police custody.
Ketan’s family, on the other hand, has demanded strict punishment for the accused. The case has shaken Pune, with many questioning how such an alleged conspiracy could unfold at a popular public trekking spot like Lohagad Fort.
The couple was reportedly planning to marry in November in Udaipur.
Initially, Siya told police that Ketan slipped and fell while they were taking photographs near the edge amid strong winds. An accidental death report was filed, and his body was recovered after a three-hour rescue operation. However, several inconsistencies soon surfaced, prompting police to reclassify the case as murder.
Speaking to the media, the accused’s father said, “Our son is innocent. He had gone to the fort with Ketan as a friend. Someone else is responsible for this murder, and our son is being framed. We will fight this false case till the end.” The family alleged that Ketan’s relatives are levelling baseless accusations due to old enmity and are trying to influence the police investigation.
According to police, Ketan Agarwal was last seen with the accused near the fort. Preliminary forensic reports suggest he was attacked with a blunt object before being pushed off the edge. The police have registered a case of murder against the accused and are investigating the motive, which is believed to be linked to a personal dispute involving a girl both knew.
The accused’s family has claimed that Ketan was under severe stress due to financial problems and a troubled relationship, and they suspect it could be a case of suicide being portrayed as murder to implicate their son. They have demanded a fair, unbiased investigation and have announced plans to approach the court for bail.
The brutal murder at the popular trekking destination has shocked Pune and surrounding areas. Lohagad Fort, which sees heavy tourist footfall, has once again come under scrutiny for lack of proper security and safety measures. Local residents and trekking groups have demanded immediate installation of railings and CCTV cameras at dangerous points.
Senior police officials have assured that the investigation is progressing on multiple fronts. “We are examining all angles and evidence. No one will be spared if found guilty,” a senior officer said