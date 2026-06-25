Days After ‘Killing’ For Love, Siya And Chetan Turn On Each Other: Police

Siya Goyal and Chetan Choudhary have started accusing each other of being the main conspirator in the murder of Ketan Agarwal, days after their arrest.
Police say the couple allegedly planned Ketan’s killing at Lohagad Fort so they could be together; evidence includes CCTV, call records, and changing statements.
Pune Police are now verifying the conflicting claims of the accused while collecting more forensic and digital evidence in the high-profile case.
In the Lohagad Fort murder case, Siya Goyal and her alleged lover Chetan Choudhary have started turning on each other, with both accusing the other of being the mastermind behind the killing of 25-year-old Ketan Agarwal, police sources revealed.
Just days after their arrest for allegedly conspiring to murder Ketan so they could be together, the two accused have begun giving conflicting statements during police interrogation. According to investigators, Siya has now claimed that Chetan forced her into the plan and threatened her, while Chetan has reportedly told police that Siya was the one who insisted on eliminating Ketan and actively participated in the conspiracy.
The sensational case came to light after Ketan Agarwal, a young businessman, was found dead at the base of Lohagad Fort on June 18. What was initially treated as an accidental fall has now been confirmed as a premeditated murder. Police arrested Siya, Ketan’s fiancée, and Chetan, her alleged lover, after piecing together evidence including CCTV footage showing a hooded man, changing statements by Siya, call records, and a suspicious 48-minute trail by Chetan at the fort.
Police officials said the blame game between the accused began after intense questioning and confrontation. “Both are now trying to save themselves by shifting the entire responsibility onto the other,” a senior officer said. Investigators are corroborating their statements with digital evidence, forensic reports, and witness accounts.
The case has shocked Pune, with many expressing disbelief over how a couple who got engaged recently could allegedly plot such a cold-blooded murder. Ketan’s family has demanded the strictest punishment for both accused, while Chetan’s family continues to maintain his innocence, claiming he is being framed.
The police are now focusing on establishing the exact sequence of events, roles played by each accused, and possible motives. Further interrogation and forensic analysis are underway.
The dramatic developments have once again brought the spotlight on safety at popular trekking spots like Lohagad Fort and the complexities of relationships that turn fatal.