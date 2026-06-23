FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo Nets First Goal Of Competition, Registers Historical Record

As he sprinted towards the fans to perform his iconic celebration, the message was clear: the all-time great is not finished yet. While the critics may have questioned his form, Ronaldo answered with the cold, hard currency of goals. Portugal is now in the driver's seat for this crucial Group K encounter, and the tournament just got a whole lot more exciting. The King has reclaimed his throne, and the FIFA World Cup 2026 just witnessed a piece of history that will be talked about for decades to come.