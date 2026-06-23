FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo Nets First Goal Of Competition, Registers Historical Record

Cristiano Ronaldo made history at Houston Stadium, becoming the first player to score in six different FIFA World Cup 2026 editions
A clinical strike from a João Cancelo assist broke Ronaldo's drought, handing Portugal a vital 1-0 lead over Uzbekistan
The legendary forward silenced his critics once again, proving his enduring dominance on the world's biggest stage
The FIFA World Cup 2026 stage is meant for legends, and on Tuesday, June 23, in a match that felt like destiny at Houston Stadium, Cristiano Ronaldo reminded the world why he remains the ultimate protagonist of the beautiful game. After facing intense scrutiny and a lingering goal drought that had dominated the headlines, the Portuguese icon finally silenced his doubters in the most emphatic way possible against a resilient Uzbekistan side.
The breakthrough came in a moment of pure, textbook precision. João Cancelo, showcasing the blistering pace that makes him one of the most dangerous full-backs in the game, tore down the right wing, leaving the Uzbekistan defense scrambling.
With time seemingly slowing down, Cancelo delivered a pinpoint cut-back toward the near post. Ronaldo, moving with the predatory instinct that has defined his career, arrived exactly where he needed to be. With a sharp, decisive touch, he slid the ball into the back of the net. he stadium erupted as Portugal surged into a 1-0 lead, a roar echoing the sheer relief and joy of a global fanbase.
This goal represents far more than just a scoreboard advantage. By tucking that ball home, the 41-year-old superstar achieved a feat that may never be replicated: he has now officially scored in six different FIFA World Cups. This historic milestone is a testament to his unparalleled longevity, his iron-willed dedication, and his refusal to bow to the passage of time
As he sprinted towards the fans to perform his iconic celebration, the message was clear: the all-time great is not finished yet. While the critics may have questioned his form, Ronaldo answered with the cold, hard currency of goals. Portugal is now in the driver's seat for this crucial Group K encounter, and the tournament just got a whole lot more exciting. The King has reclaimed his throne, and the FIFA World Cup 2026 just witnessed a piece of history that will be talked about for decades to come.