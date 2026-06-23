Portugal Vs Uzbekistan LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: Where To Watch, Prediction, H2H - All You Need To Know

Portugal and Uzbekistan will encounter in a crucial Group K clash.
Ronaldo would be looking forward to end the drought and score his first goal of this edition of the tournament.
The match will be held on June 23 at the Houston Stadium, Houston, Texas, USA at 10:30 am (IST).
Portugal and Uzbekistan face in a crucial Group K encounter on June 23, Tuesday at the Houston Stadium, Houston, Texas, USA.
Both teams are under pressure to clinch their first win of the tournament after Portugal's shocking draw 1-1 against DR Congo and Uzbekistan's terrible loss against Colombia 3-1.
Portugal who were one of the most anticipated teams of the tournament having one of the most decorated defense and midfield line-up failed to deliver as the audience had initially expected from them.
The main pressure is still on the shoulders of the captain Cristiano Ronaldo because he is still yet to score a goal and end the drought and make a place for the contention of the golden boot.
Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland have already outshined in this tournament with Messi being the leading the goalscorer not only in FIFA World Cup 2026 but he has etched his name as the highest ever goalscorer of the tournament (18) surpassing Klose (17).
Ronaldo would want to deliver the best he can not just for the team but for his fans as well.
Portugal Vs Uzbekistan, FIFA World Cup 2026: H2H Record
Portugal and Uzbekistan have never played each other in any official competitive or friendly international match, leaving them with a 0-0 head-to-head record.
Portugal Vs Uzbekistan, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Prediction
Portugal is heavily favoured to defeat Uzbekistan with the expert consensus predicting a comfortable 3-1 victory for the Portuguese side.
Portugal would still want to maintain the momentum and intensity from their recent nations league victory and the international friendlies and comeback in the best way possible.
Portugal's star-studded midfield featuring the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Vitinha gives them a significant edge in class, but Uzbekistan's low defensive block could lead to a patient, methodical, and lower-scoring affair.
Portugal Vs Uzbekistan, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details
Location: Houston, Texas, USA
Stadium: Houston Stadium
Date: Tuesday, 23 June
Kick-off Time: 23/06/2026 – 10:30 pm (IST)
Portugal Vs Uzbekistan, FIFA World Cup 2026: LIVE Streaming & Telecast Details
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.
Portugal Vs Uzbekistan, FIFA World Cup 2026: Likely Starting XIs
Portugal Predicted XIs:
Diogo Costa (GK); João Cancelo, Rúben Dias, Renato Veiga, Nuno Mendes; Vitinha, João Neves; Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Pedro Neto; Cristiano Ronaldo.
Uzbekistan Predicted XIs:
Yusupov (GK); Khusanov, Abdullaev, Ashurmatov; Karimov, Mozgovoy, Shukurov, Nasrulloev; Fayzullaev, Urunov; Shomurodov.