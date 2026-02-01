India Vs Pakistan, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Boys In Blue Thrash PAK By 58 Runs To Seal Semi-Final Spot

India Under-19 cricket team beat Pakistan Under-19 cricket team by 58 runs
India scored 252; Pakistan were bowled out for 194
The win confirmed India’s semi-final qualification
India U19 secured a comprehensive 58-run victory over Pakistan U19 in their crucial Super Six encounter at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, cementing their place in the semi-finals of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2026.
Choosing to bat first, India posted a competitive total of 252 all out in 49.5 overs, with contributions throughout the order, including solid knocks that helped them build a defendable score.
Pakistan’s bowlers made early inroads, but regular boundaries and partnerships ensured India kept the scoreboard ticking and set a challenging target.
In response, Pakistan U19 struggled to build consistent partnerships while chasing 253 in 33.3 overs, eventually being bowled out for 194. Despite a few spirited efforts, including a half-century from opener Usman Khan, the required run rate climbed steeply and wickets fell at crucial intervals, leaving Pakistan unable to maintain the momentum.
India’s bowlers, led by incisive spells and tight lines, kept chipping away at the order, ensuring that the target remained out of reach as the innings progressed.
India vs Pakistan, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Toss Update
Pakistan U19 captain Farhan Yousaf has won the toss and has opted to bowl first today.
India vs Pakistan, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Playing XIs
India U19: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre (c), Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Vedant Trivedi, RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran.
Pakistan U19: Hamza Zahoor (wk), Sameer Minhas, Usman Khan, Ahmed Hussain, Farhan Yousaf (c), Huzaifa Ahsan, Ali Hassan Baloch, Abdul Subhan, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Sayyam, Ali Raza.
India vs Pakistan, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Full Squads
India U19: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre (c), Vedant Trivedi, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Kanishk Chouhan, RS Ambrish, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Udhav Mohan, Harvansh Pangalia, Mohamed Enaan, Deepesh Devendran, Kishan Kumar Singh.
Pakistan U19: Hamza Zahoor (wk), Sameer Minhas, Usman Khan, Farhan Yousaf(c), Ahmed Hussain, Huzaifa Ahsan, Mohammad Shayan, Abdul Subhan, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Sayyam, Ali Raza, Umar Zaib, Ali Hassan Baloch, Daniyal Ali Khan, Niqab Shafiq.
India vs Pakistan, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details
Fans in India can watch the India U19 vs Pakistan U19 match live on the JioHotstar app and website. Television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Select 2 SD+HD, Star Sports 2 Hindi SD+HD, and Star Sports 3 channels. It will also be shown live on DD Sports on DD Free Dish.