India Vs Pakistan Highlights, ICC U-19 World Cup: Spin Magic Downs PAK As IND Move To Semis

India and Pakistan U19 are set for a blockbuster Super Six showdown in the ICC Men’s Under-19 World Cup 2026 at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Sunday, with both teams battling for the final semi-final spot from Super Six Group 2. England and Afghanistan have already sealeCatch the highlights of the ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup 2026 Super Six match between India and Pakistan at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Sunday, February 1, 2026. India sealed a comfortable 58-run win over Pakistan, sealing their place in the semi-finals. Sent to bat first, India managed a total of 252. Vedant Trivedi led with 68 runs off 98 balls, and the 50-run partnership between Kanishk Chauhan (35) and Khilan Patel (21) was crucial. Pakistan needed to chase down the target in 33.3 overs to qualify, and made a good start courtesy of Hamza Zahoor (42) and Usman Khan (66). However, from 151/2, Pakistan lost the next eight wickets in rapid succession as India's spinners dominated play. Khilan Patel and Ayush Mhatre took three wickets apiece to restrict them to 194, sealing the win. Follow the play-by-play updates from the India vs Pakistan U19 cricket match right here.d their places in the last four, leaving India and Pakistan to contest this high-stakes clash where the winner will join them in the semis. India come into the match with strong form after convincing Super Six wins and carry momentum from earlier group dominance, while Pakistan will be eager to replicate their ACC U19 Asia Cup success and stay alive in the tournament.

1 Feb 2026, 11:03:53 am IST IND Vs PAK LIVE Score, U19 World Cup 2026: Squads India U19: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre (c), Vedant Trivedi, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Kanishk Chouhan, RS Ambrish, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Udhav Mohan, Harvansh Pangalia, Mohamed Enaan, Deepesh Devendran, Kishan Kumar Singh. Pakistan U19: Hamza Zahoor (wk), Sameer Minhas, Usman Khan, Farhan Yousaf(c), Ahmed Hussain, Huzaifa Ahsan, Mohammad Shayan, Abdul Subhan, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Sayyam, Ali Raza, Umar Zaib, Ali Hassan Baloch, Daniyal Ali Khan, Niqab Shafiq.

1 Feb 2026, 11:31:33 am IST IND Vs PAK LIVE Score, U19 World Cup 2026: U19 World Cup 2026 Group 2 – Super Six Points Table Pos Team Pld W L NR Pts NRR 1 England 4 4 0 0 8 1.757 2 India 3 3 0 0 6 3.337 3 Pakistan 3 2 1 0 4 1.484 4 Bangladesh 4 1 2 1 3 -0.505 5 New Zealand 4 0 2 1 1 -2.923 6 Zimbabwe 4 0 3 0 0 -2.815

1 Feb 2026, 12:33:08 pm IST IND Vs PAK LIVE Score, U19 World Cup 2026: Toss Update Pakistan U19 captain Farhan Yousaf has won the toss and has opted to bowl first today.

1 Feb 2026, 12:40:45 pm IST IND Vs PAK LIVE Score, U19 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs India U19: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre (c), Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Vedant Trivedi, RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran. Pakistan U19: Hamza Zahoor (wk), Sameer Minhas, Usman Khan, Ahmed Hussain, Farhan Yousaf (c), Huzaifa Ahsan, Ali Hassan Baloch, Abdul Subhan, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Sayyam, Ali Raza.

1 Feb 2026, 12:57:24 pm IST IND Vs PAK LIVE Score, U19 World Cup 2026: Captain Speak Ayush Mhatre: We were looking to bat first. Boys are doing really well. We are confident enough. The boys are playing really well. It's a sunny day. First three matches, it was raining, there was some difficulties. Last two matches, good weather and it's really helped us. One change. Udhav Mohan misses out, Deepesh comes in. Farhan Yousaf: Bowl first. Slightly moisture on the pitch. I believe in my bowling unit to utilize the opportunity. It's a new ground, prepared well in the last two days. Not too much difference between Harare and Bulawayo. The boys have done really well in the last 3-4 games. Focus is on playing a good game and good intent, not too much plan for the NRR. One change. Ali Hassan comes in.

1 Feb 2026, 01:20:25 pm IST IND Vs PAK LIVE Score, U19 World Cup 2026: Match Begins Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Aaron George have given IND a steady start in their Super Six match in Bulawayo. Pakistan bowlers are hunting for early wickets but the IND U19 batters have other ideas. IND U19: 32/0 (4 Overs)

1 Feb 2026, 01:45:41 pm IST IND Vs PAK LIVE Score, U19 World Cup 2026: IND In Trouble Two in two! Big names gone back as PAK U19 strike. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (30) and Ayush Mhatre (0) have to go back to the hut, as the young colts are jolted early on in the innings. Mohammad Sayyam is on a roll here. IND U19: 47/2 (8 Overs)

1 Feb 2026, 02:03:04 pm IST IND Vs PAK LIVE Score, U19 World Cup 2026: IND In Trouble Indian colts are in big trouble! Three down and yet to get going in Bulawayo. Vihaan and Vedant are now tasked to bail them out of trouble against a resurgent Pakistan attack, who will eye more wickets. IND U19: 51/3 (11 Overs)

1 Feb 2026, 02:31:05 pm IST IND Vs PAK LIVE Score, U19 World Cup 2026: IND Staging Comeback Vihaan and Vedant are building the Indian innings with a slow and steady partnership for the fourth wicket. After that early burst from PAK U19, seems like the Indian colts have managed to steady ship. IND U19: 75/3 (15 Overs)

1 Feb 2026, 02:50:50 pm IST IND Vs PAK LIVE Score, U19 World Cup 2026: Fifty Partnership For Indian Batters Vihaan and Vedant have slowly steadied the Indian ship and registered a fifty-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Pakistan bowlers look deflated as they eye wickets but with conditions on the decent side, wickets will be hard to come by. IND U19: 99/3 (21 Overs)

1 Feb 2026, 03:27:29 pm IST IND Vs PAK LIVE Score, U19 World Cup 2026: Vedant Trivedi Fights On Vihaan Malhotra's 43-ball vigil ends as he hits one straight back towards Ahmed Hussain, who accepts the offering gleefully. Abhigyan Kundu, known for his resilient knocks through the course of the tournament and prior, joins Vedant Trivedi in the middle. The wicketkeeper is lucky to survive an early scare, though, as he is caught behind off a no-ball. IND U19: 140/4 (30 Overs)

1 Feb 2026, 03:47:11 pm IST IND Vs PAK LIVE Score, U19 World Cup 2026: India Battle On Five down and India need a partnership here to get things moving. Pakistan are right on top here and few wickets more, and India could stare at getting bowled out under 200. This has been a disappointing performance from the Blue Colts. IND U19: 150/5 (34 Overs)

1 Feb 2026, 04:13:55 pm IST IND Vs PAK LIVE Score, U19 World Cup 2026: Tidy Bowling Good, controlled bowling from Subhan, who gives away just three runs. Crucially for India, though, the partnershpi between Ambrish and Vedant has continued to build up as we enter the third powerplay. The last 10 overs has given 41 runs; can the Boys in Blue better that run rate? IND U19: 181/5 (40 Overs)

1 Feb 2026, 04:18:21 pm IST IND Vs PAK LIVE Score, U19 World Cup 2026: Vedant Out! Spin instantly gives result for Pakistan, as a full-toss delivery from Momin is holed out to the mid-wicket fielder by Vedant. This is the wicket that Pakistan wanted, with the partnership broken for India. The spinner almost got a second wicket, with Chouhan hitting it straight back towards the bowler. Momin put in a valiant dive but could not hold on to the ball. IND U19: 186/6 (41)

1 Feb 2026, 04:41:20 pm IST IND Vs PAK LIVE Score, U19 World Cup 2026: India Struggling Ambrish's wicket – caught behind off Raza's delivery – has further stiffled the Indian innings. Despite a boundary by Khilan off Momin, India have scored scored 16 runs in the last three overs. Not good enough for death overs batting. Pakistan, meanwhile, are given a slow over-rate penalty. IND U19: 213/7 (46)

1 Feb 2026, 05:06:36 pm IST IND Vs PAK LIVE Score, U19 World Cup 2026: India All Out What a final over from Subhan!! The partnership between Khilan and Kanishk – worth 50 off 23 – powered India over the 250-run mark. However, the Pakistani pacer dismissed the pair in the first three balls before also sending back Deepesh with a run out. IND U19: 252/10 (49.5)

1 Feb 2026, 05:45:06 pm IST IND Vs PAK LIVE Score, U19 World Cup 2026: Pakistan's Chase Starts A bright start from Pakistan. The Green Shirts need to wrap up this chase in 33.3 overs if they want to secure a place in the semi-finals. As a result, Hamza Zahoor comes out swinging, hitting three boundaries off Henil to keep their hopes alive. PAK U19: 18/0 (2)

1 Feb 2026, 05:56:48 pm IST IND Vs PAK LIVE Score, U19 World Cup 2026: Minhas Gone! Henil gets the breakthrough for India!! After an expensive opening over, Henil dismisses Minhas. The ball did not bounce as much as the batter expected, going under the bat and hitting him plumb on the pads. The finger goes up. PAK U19: 23/1 (4)

1 Feb 2026, 06:26:19 pm IST IND Vs PAK LIVE Score, U19 World Cup 2026: First Powerplay Done The first powerplay is over, and we have a couple of talking points. First, Sooryavanshi looked to hurt his left handstring at the end of the eighth over. After a lengthy injury layoff, the batter comes back on the pitch, but is looking gingerly on the field. Meanwhile, Usman got a slice of luck after Geroge dropped a sitter at backward square leg. PAK U19: 56/1 (10)

1 Feb 2026, 06:47:45 pm IST IND Vs PAK LIVE Score, U19 World Cup 2026: Time For Drinks A tight over from Kanishk, conceding just two runs, has stopped Pakistan's scoring train a bit. Their hopes of reaching the target in the 33.3 overs cut-off is still possible, especially if the partnership between Hamza and Usman remains.

1 Feb 2026, 06:53:18 pm IST IND Vs PAK LIVE Score, U19 World Cup 2026: Hamza Gone! This is the wicket that India wanted!! Kanishk trapped Hamza on the pads as the batter attempted a sweep shot. As the spinner was busy appealing, the ball rolled off his gloves and onto the stumps, making the appeal moot. The partnership is broken. PAK U19: 88/2 (17)

1 Feb 2026, 07:10:07 pm IST IND Vs PAK LIVE Score, U19 World Cup 2026: 100-Up For Pakistan Pakistan have crossed the 100-run mark after the end of the second powerplay. It looks like the Green Shirts are going for the win in tonight's match rather than qualification. The dot balls are piling up – 81 of them so far. THe pressure is piling on the batters with a long boundary drought as well. PAK U19: 102/2 (21)

1 Feb 2026, 07:38:02 pm IST IND Vs PAK LIVE Score, U19 World Cup 2026: Fifty For Usman Usman finally reaches his half-century, reaching the feat in 76 balls. It has been a patient innings from the Pakistan batter, playing low-risk shots and keeping the scoreboard ticking. Farhan has taken charge of the chase, but India are very much in control and putting the squeeze. PAK U19: 148/2 (29)

1 Feb 2026, 07:54:02 pm IST IND Vs PAK LIVE Score, U19 World Cup 2026: Wickets Keep Falling Two wickets in the space of three overs. First, Amrbish gets the scalp of Yousaf, who tries to go big but only manages as far as Khilan at long-on. After Usman survives a run-out by a hair, Mhatre strikes with his first delivery. A lovely dipping ball gets the edge off Hussain, and the wicketkeeper takes it well. PAK U19: 164/4 (32)

1 Feb 2026, 08:09:00 pm IST IND Vs PAK LIVE Score, U19 World Cup 2026: Usman Gone! The luck finally deserts Usman at the worst moment possible. He attempts yet another sweep shot but misses the middle. Instead, it gets a slight bottom edge and hits his pad. There's a huge LBW shout from the bowler, and the umpire gives it out. There's no DRS for the Pakistani batter to avail. PAK U19: 169/5 (36)

1 Feb 2026, 08:12:15 pm IST IND Vs PAK LIVE Score, U19 World Cup 2026: Baloch Gone! Baloch attempted a sweep shot off Vihaan against the turn of the ball, and gets a huge top edge. It's an easy catch at short fine leg by Sooryavanshi, and the collapse continues. PAK U19: 172/6 (37)

1 Feb 2026, 08:31:40 pm IST IND Vs PAK LIVE Score, U19 World Cup 2026: Ayush On Fire!! Ayush Mhatre may have been disappointing with the bat, but the Indian skipper has been superb with the ball. Momin tries to come out of his pitch and hit him over the stands, but can't get enough power. Easily taken by Vihaan at long-on. Mohammad Sayyam comes on as the new batter. PAK U19: 184/8 (42)