India Likely to Push for Pakistan’s Return to FATF Grey List Over Alleged Terror Links

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Outlook News Desk
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Pakistan was removed from enhanced monitoring in 2022 after completing FATF’s 34-point reform plan on anti-money laundering and counter-terror financing measures.

Security personnel guard NH-44 on Operation Sindoor anniversary in Jammu
Security personnel stand guard along National Highway-44 on the anniversary of 'Operation Sindoor', in Jammu. | Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • India is expected to urge the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to place Pakistan back on its ‘Grey List’ at the October meeting, citing alleged evidence of continued support for militant groups.

  • It is likely to present material linked to Operation Sindoor, including videos allegedly showing Pakistani officials attending militants’ funerals, to argue for renewed scrutiny of Islamabad.

India is likely to press for Pakistan’s return to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) ‘Grey List’ at the watchdog’s October meeting, citing what it says is evidence, including videos, indicating continued support by Pakistani state-linked actors for militant groups.

The move would seek to place Islamabad once again under enhanced monitoring by the Paris-based anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorist financing (CTF) body.

Pakistan was removed from the FATF ‘Grey List’ in October 2022 after completing a 34-point action plan and convincing members that it had implemented a series of legislative and operational reforms. These included strengthening AML and CTF mechanisms and improving oversight of suspicious transactions and politically exposed persons.

Countries placed on the ‘Grey List’ are subjected to increased monitoring and periodic reviews to “address strategic deficiencies in their regimes to counter money laundering, terrorist financing, and proliferation financing”.

Grey-listing can also make access to international financing and lending more difficult.

Representational Image - PTI
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India’s expected push comes despite Pakistan’s recent efforts to strengthen ties with the administration of US President Donald Trump and position itself internationally as a stabilising actor.

New Delhi’s efforts may also gain visibility following the appointment of Vivek Agarwal, secretary in India’s culture ministry, as vice-president of FATF.

According to the report, India plans to present material linked to Operation Sindoor, including videos circulated on social media that allegedly show senior Pakistani military and intelligence officials attending funerals of militants killed during the operation.

Indian officials are expected to argue that such material, along with other evidence, indicates continued interaction between state actors and militant networks and warrants renewed enhanced monitoring of Pakistan under FATF mechanisms.

(The Times of India reported)

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