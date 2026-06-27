Outlook Explains | What’s Driving India-Pakistan's Track-II Talks After Operation Sindoor

The Track – II discussions come days after Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif questioned whether residents of Rawalakot and Mirpur were "proper Kashmiris", triggering a sharp response from PoK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq on Saturday, who said the people of the region did not need validation from Islamabad. The public exchange has once again drawn attention to PoK, which India maintains is an integral part of the country under Pakistan's illegal occupation.