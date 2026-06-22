Nepal Did Not Seek British Mediation In Border Issue With India: PM Shah

Prime Minister Balendra Shah clarified on Sunday that the Nepal government did not seek Britain's mediation to resolve the border issue with India.
“We said that if evidence from the time of British rule (in India) is needed, we will bring it. We didn't ask for their mediation," he said while addressing the first general convention of the ruling Rastriya Swatantra Party at Chitawan district.
His comments came days after Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal told Parliament that a joint working group will address the issue of cross-border occupation between Nepal and India.
Last month, Shah said in Parliament that Nepal has encroached on Indian territories at different places and that the Himalayan nation has involved China and the UK to resolve the issue, sparking a major controversy.
New Delhi categorically rejected any role for third parties to resolve the row.
Nepal's Foreign Ministry later said PM Shah's comments were related to no-man’s land and cross-border occupation between the two countries.
Nepal and India have had an old boundary dispute over Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani, with both countries claiming the areas. India maintains that the territories are part of Uttarakhand and has said the issue should be addressed through bilateral dialogue.
Shah asked his opponents not to worry about the statements he made regarding the border issue.
"We will resolve the issue by holding talks with our neighbour; there is no need to worry about that," the prime minister said on Sunday.
He also asked people "not to doubt his commitment to nationality. "Nobody should doubt that," he asserted.
"We have proof about Kalapani and Lipulekh belonging to our territory. If they (India) have proof, they can also show," he claimed.
The first general convention of the RSP kicked off in Bharatpur Metropolitan City of Chitwan District on Sunday.