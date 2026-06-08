Traveller's Tales: Excerpt from 'Rootless and Restless' 

The author trades comfort for adventure and sets off on a journey to some of the planet’s most remote places
In a world shaped by social media, cultural divides and climate change, this memoir is a reminder that travel can be more than ticking destinations off a list
Travel offers the author unexpected lessons and helps her meet some remarkable people
Isla de la Juventud in Cuba, where I now found myself
on this quest, was once frequented by real pirates of the
Caribbean. It became disputed territory after the Spanish
relinquished control, leaving both Cuba and the US vying
for it. Eventually, Cuba gained ownership of the island. It
hosted the infamous prison Presidio Modelo, where Fidel
Castro was imprisoned during the Cuban dictatorship,
and ironically so were the political opponents who spoke
up against the country’s socialist regime that followed. In
the 1960s, this architecturally striking circular prison was
closed and turned into a museum. The island, then known
as Isla de Pinos (Island of Pines) was a popular seaside
getaway among American tourists until the early 1900s, but
after the Cuban revolution in 1959, all American property
(like foreign property across the country) was nationalized.
The US eventually banned travel to Cuba. In the 1970s,
Castro rechristened the island Isla de la Juventud—Island
of the Youth—envisioning it as a hub for students as he
opened new universities across the island. These shut down
during Cuba’s economic slowdown in the 1990s, and the
island gradually slipped into oblivion. It remained only on
the radar of biologists and conservationists tracking the
endemic species on the island.
From the window of my low-flying propeller plane, it
looked uninhabited, covered in a tropical rainforest with
a canopy so thick it was impossible to imagine anything
below. The Caribbean Sea shimmered in stunning shades
of blue on its edges. I wondered if I should have taken the
occasional ferry from Havana and sailed slowly across the
ocean. But my hosts had discouraged me: it was not only
prone to cancellations, but more disturbingly, it was also
prone to capsizing!
I climbed onto the front seat of the yellow truck to sit
next to Alejandro at the driver’s wheel. I felt like I had finally
arrived in the Cuba that had beckoned me from vintage
postcards. When he switched on the ignition, reggae music
poured through the speaker. The road was more potholed
and bumpy than paved, but Alejandro didn’t seem bothered.
He was an engineer by education but ferried the occasional
passenger on his truck to make ends meet. All around us
from the plane window. He casually pointed out massive
Cuban iguanas—the largest of the Caribbean lizards and
one of the most endangered—lounging on the roadside,
unperturbed by the roaring of our engine. Falcons flew
right above us, sometimes chillingly close in the rear-view
mirror. A deer stood attentively at the edge of the forest.
Huge crabs, sensing our approach, ran helter-skelter across
the path. An enormous snake brought us to a screeching
halt. As adrenalin and awe raced through my body, I felt
dinosaur might appear in the window any moment now!
As we continued our bumpy journey, we spotted
more wild creatures than humans. Even though it was the
second-biggest island in the country, it felt far-flung and
sparsely populated. Our final destination was Cocodrilo
(Spanish for crocodile), a remote fishing village with only
320 inhabitants. Alejandro told me it had been cut off from
recent years, when the gravel road we were traversing was
built. Electricity had arrived only in the early 2000s.
Several kilometres later, the last stretch of the broken
road ended. With nowhere further to go but straight into
the water, it felt like we had arrived at the edge of the
Earth. A handful of colourful houses stood resolutely in
front of thick vegetation, beyond which lay the Caribbean
Sea, its crystal blue waters enveloped by a light blue sky. A
gentle breeze carried away the afternoon heat, promising a
pleasant evening.
Nene, a small-built, middle-aged islander with a
kind smile and black-rimmed spectacles hanging around
his neck, welcomed me with a cheerful ‘bienvenido a tu
casa’ (welcome to your house) from a bright blue house:
my island homestay. Nene was not only my host but the
visionary behind the coral reef restoration and sea clean-
up project on Cocodrilo. He had first gone snorkelling
and diving, with some basic gear borrowed from a friend,
way back in 1988 (the year I was born)! He was instantly
mesmerized by the underwater world, which became his
refuge and his muse. Many years later, determined to save
the coral reefs in his backyard, he started an underwater
restoration project on the island. He had already hosted
numerous volunteers and spent numerous hours cleaning
the seabed and meticulously replanting broken corals. I
had no idea then that living in his house for just a few days
was going to profoundly impact everything I knew about
travelling, our consumption patterns, our dietary choices
(Excerpted with permission from Penguin India)