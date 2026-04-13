MI Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Tim David Fined For Flouting Ball Rule Twice; Hardik Pandya Penalised For Slow Over-Rate

Summary of this article
Tim David refused to hand over ball to umpires twice during RCB innings
David admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction
MI vs RCB match's first innings took two hours and one minute, second one took two hours and four minutes
Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Tim David was on Monday (April 13, 2026) fined 25 percent of his match fee and docked one demerit point for "disobeying an umpire's instruction" during their Indian Premier League (IPL) game against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.
David was guilty of breaching Level 1 of IPL's code of conduct for players and team officials, while Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya was also fined for maintaining a slow over-rate.
The IPL said in a statement that David was found to have breached the Article 2.4 of the IPL's code of conduct on two occasions. Meanwhile, Pandya was fined after RCB's innings took a little over two hours to finish.
"Hardik Pandya, Captain, MI, has been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate. As this was his team's first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, he has been fined Rs 12 lakhs," the IPL said.
The encounter had players from both teams taking several small breaks amid sweltering conditions. While the first innings took two hours and one minute to finish, the second innings ended in two hours and four minutes.
David is said to have not handed over the ball to the umpires twice during RCB's innings in which the tall Australian scored a 16-ball 34 not out, studded with three sixes and two fours.
"The first incident occurred when the umpires changed the ball during the 18th over (17.2) of RCB's batting innings. He wanted to have a look at the ball and did not hand it over despite being repeatedly asked to do so," the IPL said.
"The second incident occurred during the 20th over (19.2), when he again did not hand over the ball to the umpires, amounting to repeated failure to comply with the instructions or directives of the umpires," the IPL said, adding that David has admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction.
Who won MI vs RCB, IPL 2026 match?
Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Mumbai Indians by 18 runs in match 20 of IPL 2026.
Who won the Player of the Match award in MI vs RCB, IPL 2026 match?
Phil Salt won the Player of the Match award in MI vs RCB, IPL 2026 match for his 36-ball 78.
What are MI and RCB's IPL 2026 standings?
After match 20 in IPL 2026, MI lie eighth with two points, while RCB stand third with six points.