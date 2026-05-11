Tottenham Vs Leeds Live Score, Premier League: Line-Ups Out; Spurs In Relegation Battle With West Ham

Richarlison, right, celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur in Birmingham. Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP

Tottenham Hotspur Vs Leeds United, Premier League Matchday 36 Live Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the English Premier League 2025-26, matchday 36 clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Monday (May 11, 2026). The bottom-of-table battle has Spurs, placed 17th with 37 points, fighting to avoid relegation. With West Ham losing to Arsenal on Sunday, Roberto De Zerbi's side can go four points ahead of the 18th-placed Hammers with a win tonight. Leeds have already achieved safety by ensuring they will finish above the bottom three. Follow the live football scores and updates from the vital Premier League match with us.

LIVE UPDATES

12 May 2026, 12:36:18 am IST Tottenham Vs Leeds Live Score, Premier League: KO! The referee blows the whistle and the match is underway. Leed's Pascal Struijk gets a great opportunity but he missed it as he tried to guide the ball into the post with a header but the ball goes wide of the left post. Tottenham 0-0 Leeds 1'

12 May 2026, 12:08:54 am IST Tottenham Vs Leeds Live Score, Premier League: Head-To-Head Matches: 104 Tottenham Hotspur: 42 Leeds United: 33 Draw: 29

11 May 2026, 11:45:34 pm IST Tottenham Vs Leeds Live Score, Premier League: LEE Starting XI Leeds starting XI: Darlow, Rodon, Struijk, Stach, Ampadu, Tanaka, Justin, James, Aaronson, Bijol, Calvert-Lewin Subs: Perri, Longstaff, Piroe, Nmecha, Bornauw, Byram, Gnonto, Chadwick, Lienou. 📋 Your #LUFC XI... pic.twitter.com/wokskw1i3z — Leeds United (@LUFC) May 11, 2026

11 May 2026, 11:43:20 pm IST Tottenham Vs Leeds Live Score, Premier League: TOT Starting XI Tottenham starting XI: Kinsky, Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Udogie, Palhinha, Bentancur, Kolo Muani, Gallagher, Tel, Richarlison. Subs: Austin, Dragusin, Bissouma, Maddison, Gray, Bergvall, Spence, Sarr, Souza. An unchanged XI 👊



🔢 @krakenfx pic.twitter.com/c7SJ35vrdy — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 11, 2026

11 May 2026, 11:33:08 pm IST Tottenham Vs Leeds Live Score, Premier League: Start Time, Streaming The match kicks off at 12:30am IST. The Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United, Premier League Matchday 36 game will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website and telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India.