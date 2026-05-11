Tottenham Vs Leeds Live Score, Premier League: Line-Ups Out; Spurs In Relegation Battle With West Ham

Tottenham Hotspur Vs Leeds United Live Updates, Premier League Matchday 36: Tottenham are 17th with 37 points, while Leeds lie 16th with 43 points in the league. Catch all the action from the EPL 2025-26, matchday 36 fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

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Vikas Patwal
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Tottenham Hotspur Vs Leeds United Live Updates, Premier League Matchday 36
Richarlison, right, celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur in Birmingham. Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP
Tottenham Hotspur Vs Leeds United, Premier League Matchday 36 Live Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the English Premier League 2025-26, matchday 36 clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Monday (May 11, 2026). The bottom-of-table battle has Spurs, placed 17th with 37 points, fighting to avoid relegation. With West Ham losing to Arsenal on Sunday, Roberto De Zerbi's side can go four points ahead of the 18th-placed Hammers with a win tonight. Leeds have already achieved safety by ensuring they will finish above the bottom three. Follow the live football scores and updates from the vital Premier League match with us.
LIVE UPDATES

Tottenham Vs Leeds Live Score, Premier League: KO!

The referee blows the whistle and the match is underway. Leed's Pascal Struijk gets a great opportunity but he missed it as he tried to guide the ball into the post with a header but the ball goes wide of the left post.

Tottenham 0-0 Leeds 1'

Tottenham Vs Leeds Live Score, Premier League: Head-To-Head

Matches: 104

Tottenham Hotspur: 42

Leeds United: 33

Draw: 29

Tottenham Vs Leeds Live Score, Premier League: LEE Starting XI

Leeds starting XI: Darlow, Rodon, Struijk, Stach, Ampadu, Tanaka, Justin, James, Aaronson, Bijol, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Perri, Longstaff, Piroe, Nmecha, Bornauw, Byram, Gnonto, Chadwick, Lienou.

Tottenham Vs Leeds Live Score, Premier League: TOT Starting XI

Tottenham starting XI: Kinsky, Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Udogie, Palhinha, Bentancur, Kolo Muani, Gallagher, Tel, Richarlison.

Subs: Austin, Dragusin, Bissouma, Maddison, Gray, Bergvall, Spence, Sarr, Souza.

Tottenham Vs Leeds Live Score, Premier League: Start Time, Streaming

The match kicks off at 12:30am IST. The Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United, Premier League Matchday 36 game will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website and telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India.

Tottenham Vs Leeds Live Score, Premier League: Hey All!

Welcome, football lovers. We are building up to the start of the Premier League matchday 36 fixture between Spurs and Leeds. Watch this space for pre-match news and live updates.

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