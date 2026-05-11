Tottenham Vs Leeds Live Score, Premier League: Line-Ups Out; Spurs In Relegation Battle With West Ham

Tottenham Vs Leeds Live Score, Premier League: KO!
The referee blows the whistle and the match is underway. Leed's Pascal Struijk gets a great opportunity but he missed it as he tried to guide the ball into the post with a header but the ball goes wide of the left post.
Tottenham 0-0 Leeds 1'
Tottenham Vs Leeds Live Score, Premier League: Head-To-Head
Matches: 104
Tottenham Hotspur: 42
Leeds United: 33
Draw: 29
Tottenham Vs Leeds Live Score, Premier League: LEE Starting XI
Leeds starting XI: Darlow, Rodon, Struijk, Stach, Ampadu, Tanaka, Justin, James, Aaronson, Bijol, Calvert-Lewin
Subs: Perri, Longstaff, Piroe, Nmecha, Bornauw, Byram, Gnonto, Chadwick, Lienou.
Tottenham Vs Leeds Live Score, Premier League: TOT Starting XI
Tottenham starting XI: Kinsky, Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Udogie, Palhinha, Bentancur, Kolo Muani, Gallagher, Tel, Richarlison.
Subs: Austin, Dragusin, Bissouma, Maddison, Gray, Bergvall, Spence, Sarr, Souza.
Tottenham Vs Leeds Live Score, Premier League: Start Time, Streaming
The match kicks off at 12:30am IST. The Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United, Premier League Matchday 36 game will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website and telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India.
Tottenham Vs Leeds Live Score, Premier League: Hey All!
Welcome, football lovers. We are building up to the start of the Premier League matchday 36 fixture between Spurs and Leeds. Watch this space for pre-match news and live updates.