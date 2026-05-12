Spurs 1-1 Leeds United, EPL: Tottenham Drop Points In Relegation Battle

Tottenham Hotspur took a small and potentially crucial step toward retaining its Premier League status after drawing at home with Leeds United 1-1 on Monday. Spurs, just above the drop zone, moved two points clear of relegation rival West Ham. Tottenham went ahead in the 50th minute on Mathys Tels’ strike. However, Tels’ foul on Ethan Ampadu with 15 minutes left led to a Leeds penalty that was converted by Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Spurs take on Chelsea away and Everton at home in their last two games, while West Ham is away at Newcastle before facing Leeds at home on the final day of the season. One of the two teams will join the already relegated Burnley and Wolves in next season’s Championship.

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EPL: Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United
Tottenham Hotspur's Mathys Tel scores during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
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EPL: Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur's Mathys Tel, right, shoots towards goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
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EPL 2025-26: Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United
Leeds United's Dominic Calvert-Lewin scores their side's first goal of the game from a penalty during the English Premier League soccer match between Totteham Hotspur and Leeds United in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
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EPL 2025-26: Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur
Leeds United's Joe Rodon, left, and Tottenham's Mathys Tel battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Totteham Hotspur and Leeds United in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
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English Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United
Leeds United's Joe Rodon, left, and Tottenham's Richarlison battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Totteham Hotspur and Leeds United in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
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English Premier League: Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur's Mathys Tel and Leeds United's Daniel James, left, in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
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English Premier League 2025-26: Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United
Tottenham Hotspur's Mathys Tel lays on the floor after a challenge during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United in London. | John Walton/PA via AP
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