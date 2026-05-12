Spurs 1-1 Leeds United, EPL: Tottenham Drop Points In Relegation Battle
Tottenham Hotspur took a small and potentially crucial step toward retaining its Premier League status after drawing at home with Leeds United 1-1 on Monday. Spurs, just above the drop zone, moved two points clear of relegation rival West Ham. Tottenham went ahead in the 50th minute on Mathys Tels’ strike. However, Tels’ foul on Ethan Ampadu with 15 minutes left led to a Leeds penalty that was converted by Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Spurs take on Chelsea away and Everton at home in their last two games, while West Ham is away at Newcastle before facing Leeds at home on the final day of the season. One of the two teams will join the already relegated Burnley and Wolves in next season’s Championship.
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