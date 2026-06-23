Policeman, Dismissed Cop Arrested While Attempting to Steal Water Booster Pump in Kota

A policeman and a dismissed cop were arrested during an alleged attempt to make away with a steel bar, AC wires and a water booster pump from an under-construction house in Borekheda area, officials said on Tuesday.
The police arrested Usman Ali, 37, a cook at the Police Lines mess and Manish Yadav, 35, a former constable, both residents of the city on the intervenng night of June 21-22, they said.
The incident came to light after a complaint was lodged at Borkheda Police Station during the intervening night, City Superintendent of Police Tejaswini Gautam had said on Monday.
Karmabai, who works as a watchman with her husband at Plot Number 17 in Gurudwara Enclave, said in her complaint that she allegedly found two men attempting to steal iron rods, a motor, and electrical wiring from an air-conditioning unit in the intervening night, the police said.
Upon confronting them, they allegedly assaulted her and tried to flee, the police said, adding that the locals allegedly thrashed the accused before handing them to the police.
The police said Yadav is a former constable who was dismissed from service on February 18, this year while serving at the Udyog Nagar Police Station after he was found involved in incidents of loot, theft and other crimes.
A team from Borkheda Police Station reached the spot and arrested the accused under Section 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) for creating unrest, disturbing public peace, and engaging in a dispute with colony residents.
The police, based on the complainant's report, also registered a case under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 303(2), 62, 126(2), 115, and 3(5).
Further investigation is underway, police said.