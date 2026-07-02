Nagraj Manjule's Khashaba Drops Teaser, Jio Studios Locks Release Date

Khashaba shared a first teaser.
This marks Nagraj Manjule's return to Marathi cinema.
Khashaba charts the life and career of India's first Olympic winner.
Jio Studios and Aatpat Productions have revealed a teaser and a release date for Indian filmmaker Nagraj Manjule‘s Khashaba. The Marathi-language biographical sports drama chronicles the life and times of Indian Olympic wrestler Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav. This is Manjule's return to Marathi-feature cinema after Sairat.
Who Was Khashaba?
Born in 1926 in Maharashtra, Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav won a bronze medal at the 1952 Summer Olympics in Helsinki, making him the first athlete from independent India to win an individual medal at the games. He was the son of another renowned wrestler, Dadasaheb Jadhav, and participated in the Quit India movement, protesting against British rule.
The popular musical duo Ajay-Atul composed the music for the film. The lead role went to a new performer drawn through an audition process spanning thousands of candidates, with the actor’s identity still under wraps.
Sangram Singh , who essays a pivotal role in the film, shared with Times of India that Jadhav has been a constant source of inspiration in his own journey. "Being part of a story helmed by Manjule only added to the emotional weight of the project. KD Jadhav saab has been my idol… favourite sports person from India. And Nagraj Manjule, you know, is a brilliant director. Wherever this film goes, it will inspire people—that no matter how tough the situation is, you can fulfil your dreams,” he said. The film also boasts a formidable ensemble cast, including stalwarts like Nana Patekar and Mahesh Manjrekar. The supporting cast also includes Vaibhav Mangale, Chhaya Kadam and Gargee Kulkarni.
“Along with entertaining the audience, this film will also introduce the audience to a brave and exceptional athlete who made India proud all over the world,” said Manjule. “My aim is to make all Indians witness his extraordinary journey through this film.” Khashaba opens in theaters worldwide on Jan. 1, 2027.