Nagraj Manjule's Khashaba Drops Teaser, Jio Studios Locks Release Date

Sangram Singh , who essays a pivotal role in the film, shared with Times of India that Jadhav has been a constant source of inspiration in his own journey. "Being part of a story helmed by Manjule only added to the emotional weight of the project. KD Jadhav saab has been my idol… favourite sports person from India. And Nagraj Manjule, you know, is a brilliant director. Wherever this film goes, it will inspire people—that no matter how tough the situation is, you can fulfil your dreams,” he said. The film also boasts a formidable ensemble cast, including stalwarts like Nana Patekar and Mahesh Manjrekar. The supporting cast also includes Vaibhav Mangale, Chhaya Kadam and Gargee Kulkarni.