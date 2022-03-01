Tuesday, Mar 01, 2022
Jhund Director Nagraj Manjule: Big B Is Meant For The Big Screen

Nagraj Manjule says that he can't ask audience to watch Amitabh Bachchan's film on OTT. The fimmaker wants Amitabh Bachchan to be seen on big screen

Updated: 01 Mar 2022 6:03 pm

After ‘Sairat’ movie, director Nagraj Manjule returns with another movie, this time the movie is about sports in Hindi. The filmmaker teams up with veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan on ‘Jhund’, which will release in the theatre on March 4 and it’s finally arriving on the big screen.. The makers held back on the film’s release for over 2 years.

There were multiple reports about ‘Jhund’ taking a direct to digital route, but the makers held back on it for the big screen. Explaining the decision to bring it in cinema halls, Nagraj Manjule says, “Watching this film alone at home might not have an impact like the theatrical medium. Big screen entertainment has a different vibe and this is a sort of film that calls for collective viewing. I am expecting people to have an experience similar to Sairar here. It’s my first film with Bachchan sir, and I told Bhushan sir(Kumar) about my dream to direct Bachchan sir in the film. Had Jhund gone to OTT, I would have been very sad. But am glad to see it release in theatres.”

He further explains on how Big B films are meant to be consumed only on the big screen. “I have seen all Amitabh Bachchan films on the big screen. Now, when I have Amitabh Bachchan in my films, I can’t ask the audience to watch it on OTT.”

