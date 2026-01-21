Glenn Maxwell, Steve Waugh Unveiled As European T20 Premier League Franchise Owners - Check Details

European T20 Premier League announced with many star names attached to the project
Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is a co-owner
Steve Waugh, Glenn Maxwell are co-owners of some of the franchises in ETPL
European T20 Premier League (ETPL), officially sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC), today announced the owners of its first three franchises at an international press conference in Sydney, staged against the iconic backdrop of the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge.
The League confirmed Amsterdam, Edinburgh and Belfast as the first franchise cities to join the competition which is scheduled to begin in the late summer of 2026.
Amsterdam will be owned by a group led by Australian cricket great Steve Waugh , former Australian captain and World Cup-winning leader, alongside Jamie Dwyer , five-time World Player of the Year and Olympic gold medallist, and Tim Thomas , former CEO of the Centre for Australia-India Relations and former Partner at KPMG Australia.
Edinburgh will be owned by former New Zealand internationals Nathan McCullum , former New Zealand international and high-performance cricket coach, and Kyle Mills, former New Zealand fast bowler and former ICC No.1 ODI bowler.
Belfast will be owned by Australian all-rounder “The Big Show” Glenn Maxwell, global T20 star, together with Rohan Lund , former Group CEO of NRMA, alongside strategic partners to be announced in due course.
The announcement marks a defining moment in the evolution of professional cricket in Europe; and represents the first phase of ETPL’s franchise rollout ahead of its inaugural season, scheduled to commence in the last week of August.
Steve Waugh, co-owner, Amsterdam Franchise said , “I’ve always been selective about where I invest my time and energy in cricket. Franchise cricket has expanded quickly, but this opportunity stood out because it is driven by aspiration and long-term thinking. In many ways, it marks a return to the game for me — but in a very different role. This is about helping uphold the standards and spirit of cricket while supporting its growth into Europe, which remains the game’s last great frontier.”
Glenn Maxwell, co-owner, Belfast Franchise said : I am thrilled to be involved with the Irish Wolves, where we will build a culture of fun, family and playing without fear. The Irish people love their sport and Cricket Ireland have made huge strides in expanding the game over the last two decades. The Wolves and the European T20 Premier League will accelerate that growth and I feel super proud to be leading the franchise in its inaugural year.”
“The opportunity to be part of franchise ownership in a league built with strong governance and deep board partnerships is hugely compelling,” said Kyle Mills, co- owner, Edinburgh Franchise . “ETPL has all the ingredients to become a serious force in global cricket.”
ETPL is owned and operated through a joint venture between Rules Global (“Rules X”) and Cricket Ireland, a Full Member of the International Cricket Council.
The league is co-founded by Abhishek Bachchan, Saurav Banerjee, Priyanka Kaul and Dhiraj Malhotra , and is further supported through formal partnerships with Cricket Scotland and the Royal Dutch Cricket Association (KNCB).
Abhishek Bachchan, co-founder of ETPL, acclaimed Indian actor and sports entrepreneur. “My journey across sport has taught me that meaningful franchises are built with intent, integrity and vision; and these three teams represent exactly that. Anchored in strong partnerships with national boards and the greats of the game, ETPL will bring together established international stars alongside emerging talent from Europe and other associate nations, while upholding the highest standards of governance, transparency and sporting integrity, setting a new benchmark for emerging franchise leagues.”
As European cricket continues to gather momentum marked by Italy qualifying for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, and England, Ireland and Scotland hosting the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Europe is positioned to play a defining role in shaping the next decade of the sport.
Backed by credibility and excellence at the highest levels, ETPL will bring emerging talent to the global stage, competing alongside the biggest names in international cricket. Season 1, slated for the end of August this year, will bring together world-class international experience, emerging European talent, and a technology-led league structure designed to redefine how cricket is played, consumed, and scaled across markets.