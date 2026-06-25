Congress MP KC Venugopal Slams Centre Over Exams, Alleges History Distortion

Congress MP criticises the Centre over the management of NEET and CBSE examinations
He alleges that the government changes curricula and syllabi to distort India's history
He says these actions undermine constitutional values and vows continued opposition to such policies
Congress MP K C Venugopal on Thursday alleged that the Centre was changing school curricula and syllabi to "distort" India's history and criticised its handling of national-level examinations.
"NEET and CBSE examination... there is no responsibility. Dharmendra Pradhan is a complete failure," Venugopal said.
He alleged that the government was unable to ensure a transparent and stable examination system for students.
Claiming that the Centre was attempting to alter historical narratives through changes in educational content, Venugopal said, "They are trying to divert the history of India. They are trying to change the curriculum and syllabus for diverting the history of India."
The Congress leader further alleged that when the BJP failed to address governance issues, it sought to divide people on the basis of religion and history.
Describing such moves as unacceptable, Venugopal alleged that they amounted to an attack on constitutional values.
"This is not at all acceptable. This is a clear-cut attack on constitutional values. We are fighting against that," he said.