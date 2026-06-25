Congress MP KC Venugopal Slams Centre Over Exams, Alleges History Distortion

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Mysha Rizvi
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Congress MP K.C. Venugopal accuses the Centre of exam mismanagement and curriculum changes aimed at distorting India's history

Congress MP KC Venugopal Slams Centre Over Exams, Alleges History Distortion
Congress MP KC Venugopal Slams Centre Over Exams, Alleges History Distortion PTI Photo/Salman Ali; Representative Image
Summary of this article

  • ⁠Congress MP criticises the Centre over the management of NEET and CBSE examinations

  • ⁠He alleges that the government changes curricula and syllabi to distort India's history

  • He says these actions undermine constitutional values and vows continued opposition to such policies

Congress MP K C Venugopal on Thursday alleged that the Centre was changing school curricula and syllabi to "distort" India's history and criticised its handling of national-level examinations.

Addressing a press conference in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, the Rajya Sabha member targeted Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the management of examinations such as NEET and CBSE assessments.

"NEET and CBSE examination... there is no responsibility. Dharmendra Pradhan is a complete failure," Venugopal said.

He alleged that the government was unable to ensure a transparent and stable examination system for students.

Claiming that the Centre was attempting to alter historical narratives through changes in educational content, Venugopal said, "They are trying to divert the history of India. They are trying to change the curriculum and syllabus for diverting the history of India."

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By Outlook News Desk

The Congress leader further alleged that when the BJP failed to address governance issues, it sought to divide people on the basis of religion and history.

"One side, BJP is not able to provide a clear-cut examination for the students of this country. Then they are trying to divide the people in the name of religion or in the name of distorted history," he said.

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Describing such moves as unacceptable, Venugopal alleged that they amounted to an attack on constitutional values.

"This is not at all acceptable. This is a clear-cut attack on constitutional values. We are fighting against that," he said.

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