Cricket

Lanka Premier League 2024: Colombo Strikers Open Campaign With 51-Run Win Over Kandy Falcons

Shadab Khan's was the destroyer in chief for the Strikers taking a hat-trick and ending up with four wickets

Colombo Strikers
Colombo Strikers Vs. Kandy Falcons Photo: Colombo Strikers
info_icon

Colombo Strikers started their Lanka Premier League 2024 campaign with a commanding 51-run victory over the Kandy Falcons at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday (July 2). (More Cricket News)

Chasing a challenging target of 199, the Falcons had kept the target within reach till the 14th over. They needed 59 from last 37 balls to win the match with six wickets in hand. However, things took a dramatic turn from there on and the Falcons were bowled out for 147 in just 15.5 overs, losing there last six wickets in 12 balls for only seven runs.

Shadab Khan's was the destroyer in chief for the Strikers taking a hat-trick and ending up with four wickets.

The LPL 2024 is scheduled to start on July 1 and will be played in three cities -- Kandy, Dambulla, and Colombo. - Photo: X/ @ThePapareSports
Lanka Premier League Introduces 'Power Blast' In Death Overs - Know What Is This Innovation

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Despite a promising start from Dinesh Chandimal (38 off 26) and Andre Fletcher (24 off 12), the Falcons lost momentum after losing two quick wickets during the powerplay, with Fletcher and Mohammad Haris (4 off 3) returning to the dugout early.

Chandimal’s dismissal by Glenn Phillips in the 8th over further dented the Falcons' hopes. Kamindu Mendis (7 off 11) followed soon after, but a resilient 60-run partnership between Angelo Mathews (25 off 20) and Wanindu Hasaranga (25 off 14) kept Kandy Falcons in the hunt.

However, just when the Falcons were looking set to reach the big target, the dramatic collapse took place.

Earlier in the day, Colombo Strikers, put in to bat first by Falcons' skipper Hasaranga, posted a formidable total of 198 for 7 in their allotted 20 overs.

Despite losing openers Shevon Daniel and Rahmanullah Gurbaz early, Muhammad Waseem (32 off 18) and Sadeera Samarwickrama (48 off 26) steadied the innings with a crucial 78-run partnership for the third wicket.

Glenn Phillips was dismissed for a duck, but captain Thisara Perera (38 off 30), Shadab Khan (20 off 17), and Chamika Karunaratne (25 off 10) played pivotal roles in helping their team reach a challenging total.

Kandy Falcons’ bowlers Kasun Rajitha (2/56) and Chameera (1/46) proved to be expensive, though captain Hasaranga (2/30) was economical as usual.

Shadab Khan was named the player of the match for his all-round performance.

Brief Scores

Colombo Strikers 198/7 in 20 overs (Sadeera Samarawickrama - 48, Hasaranga - 2/30) beat Kandy Falcons (147-10 in 15.5 overs, Chandimal - 38, Wellalage - 4/20) by 51 runs.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Hathras Stampede FIR: Permit For 80,000 People, 2,5 Lakh Turned Up For 'Satsang'; Chaos Ensued On 'Baba's' Exit
  2. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: PM Modi To Address Rajya Sabha At 12 PM; Orange Alert In Delhi For Rain
  3. Who Is Baba Rajinder Kalia? Indian-Origin Cult Leader Fined By UK Court For Sexual Abuse, Financial Exploitation
  4. PM Modi Offers Water To Opposition MP Raising Slogans During Lok Sabha His speech | WATCH
  5. Stock Market Today: Sensex Hits Historic 80,000-Mark, Nifty Also At Record High In Early Trade
Entertainment News
  1. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 6: Prabhas Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 400 Crore Mark In India
  2. Prithviraj Sukumaran To Reportedly Play The Antagonist In SS Rajamouli's Film With Mahesh Babu
  3. Wanted To Explore Intergenerational Trauma In Epic Setting: Director Asim Abbasi On 'Barzakh'
  4. Be Curious But Don't Expect Romantic Chemistry: Sanam Saeed On Working With Fawad Khan In 'Barzakh'
  5. People Recognised 'Kill' And Its Actors After Screening At TIFF: Lakshya Lalwani
Sports News
  1. AUT 1-2 TUR, Euro 2024: Turkiye Ride On Merih Demiral's Heroics To Storm Into Quarterfinals - In Pics
  2. Indian Team's Departure Further Delayed; Expected To Reach New Delhi Thursday Morning
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign
  4. Brazil Crown Every November 19th 'King Pele Day' - A Day to Celebrate The Football Legend
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: USA Back in The Game; Men's Football Team Vies For Medal After 16 Years
World News
  1. Russia Violated International Law By Imprisoning WSJ Reporter Evan Gershkovich: UN Experts
  2. Italian Landowner Held Over Death Of Indian Worker In Accident With Farm Equipment
  3. Elections In UK: Labour Headed For Landslide Victory? Pollsters Project '99% More Seats Than 1997'
  4. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  5. After SCOTUS Ruling On Immunity, Donald Trump's Sentencing In Hush Money Trial Postponed To Sept 18
Latest Stories
  1. McDonald's New JJK Collab Introduces First-Ever Garlic Sauce To US Menus In Exciting 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Partnership
  2. Hathras Stampede: 121 Dead In Mishap At 'Satsang'; CM Yogi Likely To Visit On Wednesday
  3. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 3, 2024: Read astrological predictions for all Zodiac Signs
  4. India's New Criminal Laws: Judicial Reform Or A Moment Missed?
  5. Hathras: Race To Collect Mud, Touch 'Bhole Baba's' Feet On His Exit Caused Stampede; Hunt On For Preacher | Key Facts
  6. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  7. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: PM Modi To Address Rajya Sabha At 12 PM; Orange Alert In Delhi For Rain
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign