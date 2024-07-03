Lanka Premier League 2024: Colombo Strikers Open Campaign With 51-Run Win Over Kandy Falcons

Colombo Strikers started their Lanka Premier League 2024 campaign with a commanding 51-run victory over the Kandy Falcons at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday (July 2). (More Cricket News)
Chasing a challenging target of 199, the Falcons had kept the target within reach till the 14th over. They needed 59 from last 37 balls to win the match with six wickets in hand. However, things took a dramatic turn from there on and the Falcons were bowled out for 147 in just 15.5 overs, losing there last six wickets in 12 balls for only seven runs.
Shadab Khan's was the destroyer in chief for the Strikers taking a hat-trick and ending up with four wickets.
Despite a promising start from Dinesh Chandimal (38 off 26) and Andre Fletcher (24 off 12), the Falcons lost momentum after losing two quick wickets during the powerplay, with Fletcher and Mohammad Haris (4 off 3) returning to the dugout early.
Chandimal’s dismissal by Glenn Phillips in the 8th over further dented the Falcons' hopes. Kamindu Mendis (7 off 11) followed soon after, but a resilient 60-run partnership between Angelo Mathews (25 off 20) and Wanindu Hasaranga (25 off 14) kept Kandy Falcons in the hunt.
However, just when the Falcons were looking set to reach the big target, the dramatic collapse took place.
Earlier in the day, Colombo Strikers, put in to bat first by Falcons' skipper Hasaranga, posted a formidable total of 198 for 7 in their allotted 20 overs.
Despite losing openers Shevon Daniel and Rahmanullah Gurbaz early, Muhammad Waseem (32 off 18) and Sadeera Samarwickrama (48 off 26) steadied the innings with a crucial 78-run partnership for the third wicket.
Glenn Phillips was dismissed for a duck, but captain Thisara Perera (38 off 30), Shadab Khan (20 off 17), and Chamika Karunaratne (25 off 10) played pivotal roles in helping their team reach a challenging total.
Kandy Falcons’ bowlers Kasun Rajitha (2/56) and Chameera (1/46) proved to be expensive, though captain Hasaranga (2/30) was economical as usual.
Shadab Khan was named the player of the match for his all-round performance.
Brief Scores
Colombo Strikers 198/7 in 20 overs (Sadeera Samarawickrama - 48, Hasaranga - 2/30) beat Kandy Falcons (147-10 in 15.5 overs, Chandimal - 38, Wellalage - 4/20) by 51 runs.