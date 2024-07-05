The Colombo Strikers have embarked on an impressive campaign in the fifth season of the Lanka Premier League (LPL), capturing the attention with standout performances from players like Shadab Khan, Dunith Wellalage and Sadeera Samarawickrama. (More Cricket News)
At Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, the Strikers have been making significant strides toward winning the prestigious LPL Trophy, especially with their exceptional bowling performances. Shadab Khan, in particular, has received widespread praise for achieving the first hat-trick of his career, a remarkable feat that has silenced his critics.
Sagar Khanna, owner of the Colombo Strikers, addressed the negative comments surrounding Khan's signing, stating, “A lot of haters and trollers emerged sharing comments regarding Shadab Khan’s signing as an esteemed member of Colombo Strikers. Now with Shadab’s hat-trick, I feel all the haters have found their response.”
In addition to Khan's bowling prowess, Sadeera Samarawickrama has also been a key player for the Strikers. His performance against the Kandy Falcons was particularly noteworthy. Reflecting on the match, Sadeera shared, “I was backing myself in the game and I was out there to have a positive batting day. I was not even trying to look at the scoreboard and was expressing myself through my performance.”
Sadeera also highlighted his enjoyment of wicketkeeping for the national team, saying, “I have a lot of experience in keeping. I used to field for my national team as well, but I also enjoy the process of keeping and hitting the ball. I do want to carry on pursuing my own interests so yeah.”
Despite the Strikers' initial victory against the Kandy Falcons, their subsequent match saw them suffer a narrow seven-run defeat to the Galle Titans. However, the spirit within the squad remains high, with Sagar Khanna expressing his pride in the team's efforts.
“I have never been so proud of the team who are giving their all on the field. We do understand the competition we are up against and we can only try and never give up so early in our stride to reach the finals. Now with Shadab’s impressive performance, we hope our fans do support all our players,” Khanna stated.
The Colombo Strikers are set to face the Kandy Falcons and Dambulla Thunders on July 6th and 7th in what promises to be highly anticipated matches. Managed by head coach Carl Crowe, with assistance from Simon Helmot and Chaminda Vaas, the Strikers boast a potent mix of youthful talent and seasoned veterans.