Cricket

LPL 2024: Shadab's Hat-Trick, Sadeera's Stellar Batting Highlight Colombo Strikers' Journey

Despite the Colombo Strikers' initial victory against the Kandy Falcons, their subsequent match saw them suffer a narrow seven-run defeat to the Galle Titans. However, the spirit within the squad remains high, with the owner Sagar Khanna expressing his pride in the team's efforts

Shadab Khan for Colombo Strikers in LPL 2024
Colombo Strikers' Shadab Khan celebrating after taking a hat-trick in LPL 2024. Photo: Special Arrangement
info_icon

The Colombo Strikers have embarked on an impressive campaign in the fifth season of the Lanka Premier League (LPL), capturing the attention with standout performances from players like Shadab Khan, Dunith Wellalage and Sadeera Samarawickrama. (More Cricket News)

At Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, the Strikers have been making significant strides toward winning the prestigious LPL Trophy, especially with their exceptional bowling performances. Shadab Khan, in particular, has received widespread praise for achieving the first hat-trick of his career, a remarkable feat that has silenced his critics.

Sagar Khanna, owner of the Colombo Strikers, addressed the negative comments surrounding Khan's signing, stating, “A lot of haters and trollers emerged sharing comments regarding Shadab Khan’s signing as an esteemed member of Colombo Strikers. Now with Shadab’s hat-trick, I feel all the haters have found their response.”

In addition to Khan's bowling prowess, Sadeera Samarawickrama has also been a key player for the Strikers. His performance against the Kandy Falcons was particularly noteworthy. Reflecting on the match, Sadeera shared, “I was backing myself in the game and I was out there to have a positive batting day. I was not even trying to look at the scoreboard and was expressing myself through my performance.”

Sadeera also highlighted his enjoyment of wicketkeeping for the national team, saying, “I have a lot of experience in keeping. I used to field for my national team as well, but I also enjoy the process of keeping and hitting the ball. I do want to carry on pursuing my own interests so yeah.”

Pakistan allrounder Shadab Khan - X/@76ShadabKhan
Lanka Premier League 2024: Colombo Strikers Sign Shadab Khan, Glenn Phillips

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Despite the Strikers' initial victory against the Kandy Falcons, their subsequent match saw them suffer a narrow seven-run defeat to the Galle Titans. However, the spirit within the squad remains high, with Sagar Khanna expressing his pride in the team's efforts.

“I have never been so proud of the team who are giving their all on the field. We do understand the competition we are up against and we can only try and never give up so early in our stride to reach the finals. Now with Shadab’s impressive performance, we hope our fans do support all our players,” Khanna stated.

The Colombo Strikers are set to face the Kandy Falcons and Dambulla Thunders on July 6th and 7th in what promises to be highly anticipated matches. Managed by head coach Carl Crowe, with assistance from Simon Helmot and Chaminda Vaas, the Strikers boast a potent mix of youthful talent and seasoned veterans.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Women Vs South Africa Women Highlights, 1st T20I: IND-W Lose By 12 Runs Despite Jemimah Rodrigues Heroics At Chepauk
  2. India Vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  3. India Vs Zimbabwe Prediction, 1st T20I: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know
  4. Dindigul Dragons Vs Trichy Grand Cholas, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch DD Vs TGC Match 2
  5. IND Vs ZIM, 1st T20I: Shubman Gill Eyes Opening Slot Left Vacant By Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma
Football News
  1. Colombia Vs Panama Preview, Copa America Quarter-Final: Head To Head, Prediction, Key Players
  2. Euro 2024: Veteran Belgium Defender Jan Vertonghen Retires After Red Devils' Exit
  3. 'Big Shoes To Fill': Liverpool Coach Arne Slot Knows Replacing Jurgen Klopp Won't Be Easy
  4. Netherlands Vs Turkiye, UEFA Euro 2024 Quarter-Final 4 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch NED Vs TUR On TV And Online
  5. ENG Vs SUI, Euro 2024 QF: Jude Bellingham Fined By UEFA, But Free To Face Switzerland
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek Enter Third Round With Contrasting Wins - In Pics
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic Grinds Out Victory To Reach Round Three
  3. Wimbledon: Andy Murray Receives Emotional Centre Court Tribute After Doubles Defeat
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Hurkacz, Tsitsipas Fall In Round Two As Zverev, Fritz Surge On
  5. Wimbledon 2024, 2nd Round: Iga Swiatek Sails Into Third Round With Win Over Petra Martic - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  2. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  4. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036
  5. Sharmila Devi Reflects On Challenging Times Away from Indian Women's Hockey Team: 'I Stayed Strong Mentally'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Exclusive Interview: Hem Mishra on Life, Activism, and Prison
  2. West Bengal: IAF Successfully Difuses Undetonated Bomb From World War II Found In Jhargram
  3. Breaking News July 5: Shiv Sena (Punjab) Leader Attacked With Sword In Ludhiana; PM Modi To Visit Russia From July 8 To 9
  4. Shiv Sena Punjab Leader Attacked With Swords On Busy Road, Now In 'Serious' Condition
  5. Bengal: Speaker Administering Oath To TMC MLAs Sparks Row As Governor Bose Calls It 'Unconstitutional'
Entertainment News
  1. 'Kubera': Rashmika Mandanna Digs Out A Suitcase Full Of Cash In First Look Promo
  2. Not Just Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Wagh, Here Are 7 Bollywood Actresses Who Have Played Spies Before
  3. 'Mirzapur 3': Richa Chadha Heaps Praise On Ali Fazal Aka Guddu Bhaiya; Calls His Performance 'Exceptional'
  4. 'Abigail' On BookMyShow Stream Movie Review: This Vampire Thriller Is More Laughable Than Scary
  5. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Director Nag Ashwin Shares Update On The Sequel: There’s A Lot Of Action Still Left
US News
  1. These Are The Countries With Best Work-Life Balance | Is Your Country In The List?
  2. Biden Says He's Proud To Be 'First Black Woman' To Serve In White House During Radio Interview
  3. Kendall Jenner Slays NYC Dinner Look In Oversized Tee And Flowing Tan Trousers
  4. Dalai Lama's Followers Gather Outside NYC Hotel On The Fourth Of July To Pray For His Recovery
  5. Affordability Check: The Real Cost Of Living In America's 50 States
World News
  1. These Are The Countries With Best Work-Life Balance | Is Your Country In The List?
  2. Biden Says He's Proud To Be 'First Black Woman' To Serve In White House During Radio Interview
  3. Kendall Jenner Slays NYC Dinner Look In Oversized Tee And Flowing Tan Trousers
  4. 'My Government Will Serve You': British PM Keir Starmer Promises Urgent Change In First Speech After Winning Polls
  5. Dalai Lama's Followers Gather Outside NYC Hotel On The Fourth Of July To Pray For His Recovery
Latest Stories
  1. NEET PG New Date Date Announced: Exam To Be Held On August 11 In Two Shifts
  2. Amul Ice Cream Centipede Row: HC Directs Removal Of Social Media Post As Claimant Skips Court Appearance
  3. 'Mirzapur Season 3' Netizens Review: Ali Fazal-Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Leaves Fans With Mixed Emotions
  4. Breaking News July 5: Shiv Sena (Punjab) Leader Attacked With Sword In Ludhiana; PM Modi To Visit Russia From July 8 To 9
  5. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 5, 2024: Astrological Forecasts for each Zodiac Sign
  6. UK Elections Results 2024: Starmer Officially Becomes PM, Says 'Work Is Urgent, We Begin Today'
  7. Fourth Of July Becomes Tragic Day For South Padre Beachgoers As Four Injured In Shark Attacks (Warning: Distressing Images)
  8. Today's Sports News Live: Germany And Spain Goalless At Half-Time In UEFA Euro 2024 Quarter-Final; Wimbledon Action Continues