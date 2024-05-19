Cricket

Lanka Premier League 2024: Colombo Strikers Sign Shadab Khan, Glenn Phillips

They have also added two local names: veteran allrounder Thisara Perera and Sadeera Samarawickrama, the wicketkeeper-batsman who has been a consistent performer in the international team

X/@76ShadabKhan
Pakistan allrounder Shadab Khan Photo: X/@76ShadabKhan
info_icon

Ahead of the upcoming season of the Lanka Premier League, Colombo Strikers have added some big international names to boost their squad. (More Cricket News)

The franchise has made big direct international signings which include Pakistan leg-spinning allrounder Shadab Khan and Glenn Phillips, the New Zealand explosive batter.

Looking ahead, the New York Strikers are poised to make their mark in the upcoming Lanka Premier League, Lanka T10, and Abu Dhabi T10 - New York Strikers
New York Strikers Look To Maintain Winning Momentum In 2024

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Among the retentions are Chamika Karunaratne who was instrumental in securing many wickets in the previous edition of the Lanka Premier League, and Nipun Dhananjaya, a young and talented batsman known for his solid technique and anchoring abilities.

Coach Simon Helmot highlighted the strategic essence behind the recent signings, stating, "At the core of our strategy lies the commitment to nurture a winning ethos. Through the inclusion of these cricketing stalwarts, we're poised to deliver exceptional performances on the field, leaving an indelible mark on the league."

Coach Carl Crowe emphasized the importance of carrying forward that momentum into the LPL. He remarked, "The new signings bring a wealth of experience, which is crucial for our success this season. I am confident that these additions will enable us to play the exciting brand of cricket the Strikers fans expect from us. Each of our new signings exemplifies the balance and skill needed to make a significant impact in the league."

Former Sri Lanka pace great and Colombo Strikers coach Chaminda Vaas, commenting on the recent signings shared, "The strategic acquisitions made by the management reflect our commitment to building a formidable squad. Definitely with the signings for Colombo Strikers we aim to elevate our performance and leave a lasting impression in the upcoming season."

Last season Pakistan captain Babar Azam had represented the Colombo Strikers.

The Strikers franchise has seen success recently with the New York Strikers franchise clinching the Abu Dhabi T10 title and finishing runners-up in the Legends Cricket Trophy.

