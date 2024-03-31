Abu Dhabi T10 champions New York Strikers are poised for an exhilarating year ahead with the franchise set to defend their title in the 10-over tournament later this year. The franchise will also feature in the Lanka Premier League and Lanka T10 following their remarkable successes in the world of cricket. (More Cricket News)
New York Strikers were the finalists in their inaugural season in 2022 and then bettered it last season to become reigning champions in Abu Dhabi.
Spearheading their journey to glory is Owner of New York Strikers, Sagar Khanna, who expresses pride in the team's remarkable transformation. "In just a few short years, the New York Strikers have transformed from a promising newcomer to a powerhouse in the world of cricket," says Khanna. "Our journey from finalists to champions in such a short time is a testament to the dedication and talent of our players and the unwavering support of our fans. We are immensely proud of what we have accomplished and excited for what the future holds."
Reflecting on their recent triumph in the Abu Dhabi T10 League, CEO Shazmeen Kara emphasises the team's commitment to excellence.
"Our triumphs in various tournaments and leagues are a testament to the collective effort of our players, coaches, and management team," says Kara. "We are driven by a shared vision of success, and we will continue to strive for greatness in every match we play."
The Strikers' stellar performances have not gone unnoticed, with cricketing stars such as Babar Azam, Mohammad Amir, Sunil Narine and Kieron Pollard joining their ranks across different leagues to further strengthen the squad. Despite the retirement of Carribean superstar Pollard in 2022, his leadership was among the key reasons behind Strikers' resounding victory in the Abu Dhabi T10 League.
The coaching staff consisting of Sri Lankan great Chaminda Vaas and Carl Crowe has also provided massive support to the franchise.
Former India allrounder and Player of the tournament in 2011 ICC World Cup, Yuvraj Singh, has also been part of the franchise and played a stroke filled fifty during the final match of Legends Cricket Trophy season 2.
Looking ahead, the New York Strikers are poised to make their mark in the upcoming Lanka Premier League, Lanka T10, and Abu Dhabi T10, scheduled for the latter half of the year. With a roster boasting top talents and big names in the coaching staff, the franchise is looking to continue on their success in the world of cricket.