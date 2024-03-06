Islamabad United Vs Karachi Kings Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan Super League 2024 Match

Fourth placed Islamabad United will look scalp a fourth win in the Pakistan Super League 2024 when they go head-to-head against Karachi Kings on March 7, Thursday. Both the sides are in the bottom-half of the PSL table. (More Sports News)
Shadab Khan-led Islamabad United are fourth with three wins and as many defeats. As for Karachi Kings, the Shan Masood-led team are fifth with six games played and have four defeats to their names and just two victories so far in the tournament.
A win for either side would really lift the spirits in the respective camp but a defeat would end their hopes of qualifying in the semis.
When Islamabad United Vs Karachi Kings PSL 2024 match will be played?
The clash between Islamabad United Vs Karachi Kings in PSL 2024 will take place on March 7, Wednesday at 7:00 pm local time/7:30 pm IST at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.
Where to watch the Islamabad United Vs Karachi Kings PSL 2024 match?
We can watch the Islamabad United Vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2024 match on Jio Cinema and the FanCode app and website in India.
In Pakistan, A Sports HD and Ten Sports HD are broadcasting the PSL 2024 matches.
Unfortunately, there will be no telecasting of the PSL 2024 matches in India.
Islamabad United Vs Karachi Kings Squads:
Islamabad United: Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Agha Salman, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan(c), Azam Khan(w), Jordan Cox, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Hunain Shah, Rumman Raees, Tymal Mills, Obed McCoy, Haider Ali, Qasim Akram, Shamyl Hussain, Ubaid Shah, Shahab Khan, Martin Guptill
Karachi Kings: Shan Masood (c), Tim Seifert (wk), James Vince, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Mohammad Nawaz, Irfan Khan, Anwar Ali, Hasan Ali, Zahid Mahmood, Blessing Muzarabani, Leus du Plooy, Mir Hamza, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mohammad Aamir Khan, Daniel Sams, Muhammad Akhlaq, Sirajuddin, Arafat Minhas, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Saad Baig, Fawad Ali.