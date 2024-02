Sports

PSL: Karachi Kings, Multan Sultans Notch Up Easy Wins

A half-century from former Pakistan skipper Babar Azam went in vain for the second match in succession as an all-round team effort guided Karachi Kings to a facile seven-wicket victory against Peshawar Zalmi at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday, February 21. Having kept Zalmi down to a total of 154 in the first innings despite Babar's 51-ball 72, the Kings got to the target in 16.5 overs with ease to register their first win in the 2024 season of the Pakistan Super League. Elsewhere, Multan Sultans notched up their third consecutive PSL win, comfortably beating Lahore Qalandars at the Multan Cricket Stadium. Chasing a target of 167, the Sultans romped home in 19 overs with five wickets in hand. Their captain Mohammad Rizwan starred with the bat, scoring a 59-ball 82 to earn the Player of the Match award.