Lanka Premier League: Shadab Khan Opens Up On Purple Patch After Brief Struggling Spell

Talking about being his first Lanka Premier League season, Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan says as quoted in a release, “This is my first season. As you play, wherever you go and whenever you try to perform, you want it to be your best. So, I arrived here after three months of a struggling spell. I haven't taken a wicket in my last seven international games and now I am here. So far whatever I am doing I am doing for my team.”