Lanka Premier League: Shadab Khan Opens Up On Purple Patch After Brief Struggling Spell

The thrilling victory of Colombo Strikers over Jaffna Kings has sparked joy among cricket fans all over the world. With their recent performance against Jaffna Kings, Thisara Perera's led team stood third on the points table after three victories out of six matches

Shadab Khan in action in the 2024 LPL Photo: Lanka Premier League
(More Cricket News)

This accomplishment highlights Colombo Strikers increasing dominance in the league and solidifies their position as strong contenders.

This accomplishment highlights Colombo Strikers increasing dominance in the league and solidifies their position as strong contenders.

Talking about being his first Lanka Premier League season, Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan says as quoted in a release, “This is my first season. As you play, wherever you go and whenever you try to perform, you want it to be your best. So, I arrived here after three months of a struggling spell. I haven't taken a wicket in my last seven international games and now I am here. So far whatever I am doing I am doing for my team.”

Talking not having much luck with the batting side and joining Colombo Strikers as an ace bowler and all-round player, Shadab shares, “I haven’t been able to keep good innings for my batting lineup. However, the fact that I’m bowling well makes me happy consequently, as a primary bowler and all-round player. Thus, it’s good news for both my team and me if I’m getting wickets.”

Talking about strengthening his bowling skills, Shadab adds, “I think it's nothing I've just done hard work and as a cricket show you like, sometimes you perform, sometimes you don't.

A disciplined bowling display earlier by the Strikers who held the Jaffna Kings to 109/9 in their 20 overs laid the groundwork for this decisive victory.

Fernando took two wickets for 24 runs and Shadab Khan was the standout player with the impressive figures of 4/10 and also becoming the top wicket taker of the tournament in the process.

Also talking about scoring the top wickets in his LPL game, Shadab adds, “The process has to be consistent and I think my process was good regarding taking the most wickets in this LPL match. Its critical because in today’s T20 cricket scoring a 200 is easily altered and the game is extremely difficult. As a result, in order to take wickets and contain runs a spinner must be versatile.”

For the Colombo Strikers Rahmanullah Gurbaz the explosive batsman from Afghanistan knocked over fifty-seven runs off just thirty-three balls. He reached his fifty in just thirty deliveries with four sixes and four boundaries during his innings.

With Waseem providing support the Strikers defeated the Jaffna Kings 110 target in just nine points and five overs ultimately finishing at 112/1.

Talking about defending the wicket, Rahmanullah Gurbaaz adds, “Wicket was not easy actually in reference to defending the wicket. But our plan was very straightforward: just pay attention to the ball. I believe we played well and prevailed.”

Also adding last bit about planning the dynamics well, Gurbaaz adds, “It was not a challenge for our spinners to bowl well, but it was a task facing against the opposition’s spinners.”

Talking about taking on challenges without fear, Gurbaaz remarks, “I always love a good challenge and batting an easy wicket is simple but defending a hard wicket has its cons. It was a very good start for us in Colombo and we hope we keep continuing the same.”

The Colombo Strikers and the Galle Titans are getting ready for today’s Lanka Premier League (LPL) match. Known for their potent bowling attack and aggressive batting lineup the Strikers have been playing exceptionally well this season winning important games with their quick play. With both teams vying for supremacy in the tournament standings the matchup against the Titans looks to be spectacular.

With both teams vying for supremacy in the tournament standings the matchup against the Titans looks to be spectacular.

