West Indies Vs Pakistan, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch 1st ODI WI Vs PAK Match

West Indies will face Pakistan in the first ODI match on Friday in Trinidad. Here are the live streaming, full squads and other details of the WI Vs PAK cricket match

Outlook Sports Desk
windies cricket X rovman powell
West Indies batter Rovman Powell. Photo: X | Windies Cricket
  • West Indies will host Pakistan in the first ODI match in Trinidad

  • The match will start at 11:30 pm IST

  • Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan will be playing for Pakistan

West Indies are set to clash with Pakistan in the opening ODI match of the three-match bilateral series at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, on Friday.

Mohammad Rizwan will be leading the ODI squad, which will have Fakhar Zaman and Abdullah Shafique open the batting. Babar Azam will also return for the ODI series.

The Shai Hope-led West Indies side will try to start the ODI series with a win after losing the T20I bilateral series 1-2. All ODI matches will be played at this venue.

Amir Jangoo, Roston Chase and Romario Shepherd will try to stabilise the middle-order of Windies. Keacy Carty will try to continue his good form in the ODIs. Shamar Joseph and Jayden Seales will lead the seam bowling attack for the hosts.

West Indies vs Pakistan, 1st ODI - Full Squads

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Sufiyan Muqeem, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Haris, Hasan Nawaz, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Nawaz

West Indies: Brandon King, Justin Greaves, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Amir Jangoo, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Jediah Blades, Jewel Andrew, Evin Lewis

West Indies vs Pakistan, 1st ODI - Live Streaming Details

When is the West Indies vs Pakistan, 1st ODI?

West Indies vs Pakistan, 1st ODI will be played on Friday, August 8. The match will start at 11:30 pm IST.

Where is the West Indies vs Pakistan, 1st ODI?

West Indies vs Pakistan, 1st ODI will take place at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad.

Where to watch West Indies vs Pakistan, 1st ODI?

West Indies vs Pakistan, 1st ODI will be available to watch on the FanCode website and app in India. There will be no live telecast of the WI vs PAK T20I series on any TV channel in India.

Tags

