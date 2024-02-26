Peshawar Zalmi, coming off with the glory of a past match win against Lahore Qalandars by 2 wickets is set to face Islamabad United, the team who gave them 3 defeats in their last 5 encounters. The match is scheduled to take place on February 26, Monday in Lahore. (More Cricket News)
Zalmi currently stands fourth in the points table with two wins in the total four matches played. Despite Rassie Van der Dussen's impressive 104 runs off 52 balls, Babar Azam's team secured an 8-run victory over Lahore Qalandars on Sunday. Saim Ayyub's outstanding knock of 88 off 55 balls was instrumental in setting the winning stage for Peshawar, earning him the 'Player of the Match' title. Batting first, they set a target of 211 runs which Shaheen Afridi's team fell short of, managing only 203 runs.
Meanwhile, Islamabad United had a strong start to the season with a resounding win over the defending champion, Lahore Qalandars by 8 wickets. However, they have lost their momentum since then. Having played 3 matches, and two defeats they currently sit fifth in the table, just behind their upcoming rival Peshawar Zalmi. Under the leadership of Shadab Khan, supported by Agha Salman, the United is banking on the exceptional bowling of Naseem Shah and Tymal Mills as they aim to stop the back-to-defeats.
Where to watch the Islamabad United Vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2024 match?
You can watch the Islamabad United Vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2024 match on the FanCode app and website in India.
In Pakistan, A Sports HD and Ten Sports HD are broadcasting the PSL 2024 matches.
When and where Islamabad United Vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2024 match will be played?
The first clash between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi in Pakistan Super League 2024 will take place on February 26, Monday at 7:30 pm Local Time/ 8:00 pm IST at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.
Islamabad United Vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2024 Squads:
Islamabad United:
Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Abdullah Shafique, Ahsan Hafeez Bhatti, Dan Lawrence*, David Wiese, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Kamran Ghulam, Lorcan Tucker, Mirza Tahir Baig, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Rassie van der Dussen, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Fayyaz, Shai Hope, Sikandar Raza and Zaman Khan
Peshawar Zalmi:
Babar Azam, Rovman Powell, Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal, Khurram Shahzad, Haseebullah Khan, Asif Ali, Naveen-ul-Haq, Umair Afridi, Dan Mousley, Gus Atkinson, Mohammad Zeeshan, Lungi Ngidi, Mehran Mumtaz, Noor Ahmad, Salman Irshad, Arif Yaqoob, Shamar Joseph (partial replacement for Gus Atkinson)