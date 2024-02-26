Islamabad United Vs Peshawar Zalmi Pakistan Super League 2024 Live Streaming:

Where to watch the Islamabad United Vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2024 match?

You can watch the Islamabad United Vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2024 match on the FanCode app and website in India.

In Pakistan, A Sports HD and Ten Sports HD are broadcasting the PSL 2024 matches.

When and where Islamabad United Vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2024 match will be played?

The first clash between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi in Pakistan Super League 2024 will take place on February 26, Monday at 7:30 pm Local Time/ 8:00 pm IST at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.