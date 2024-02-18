Islamabad United chased down a target of 196 runs with relative ease to beat two-time defending champions Lahore Qalandars in the season-opening match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore Saturday. (Streaming | More Cricket News)

United captain Shadab Khan won the toss and asked Shaheen Afridi's Qalandars to set a target in a clash two most successful teams in PSL history. Opener Sahibzada Farhan hit 57 runs off 37 balls before Rassie van der Dussen's 41-ball unbeaten 71.