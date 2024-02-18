Bangladesh Premier League: Mustafizur Rahman Receives Blow To The Head During Comilla Victorians Training; Taken To Hospital - Video

Bangladesh's lead pace attack bowler and Comilla Victorians player Mustafizur Rahman was admitted to a local hospital on Sunday, after receiving a blow to the head by Litton Das during their side's training session ahead of their Bangladesh Premier League match. (Streaming |More Cricket News)
The accident occurred while they were participating in the Comilla Victorians’ nets at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. Rahman was hit when he was walking back to his bowling mark, and he was immediately given first-aid on the bleeding spot before being taken to the Imperial Hospital here in an ambulance.
"During practice a ball hit directly at the left parietal area (head) of Mustafizur Rahman. There was an open wound at his parietal area and we have worked with compression bandage to stop bleeding and immediately shifted him to Imperial hospital," a media release issued by team physio SM Zahidul Islam Sazal stated.
"After CT scan we are satisfied that he's had only an external injury. There was no Intra-Cranial bleeding. Now surgical team has given him stitches to treat the open wound. Now he is under close supervision of Comilla Victorians team physio."
The Victorians are scheduled to play Sylhet Strikers in the BPL on Monday, and they are currently placed second on the table with 14 points from nine games behind Rangpur Riders (16 points).
(With PTI inputs)