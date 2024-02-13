Tamim Iqbal Left Out Of Bangladesh Cricket Board's Contracts List

BCB's move to leave Tamim out of the central contract list on Monday is an indication he is no longer in their scheme of things for 2024.

BCB handed out central contracts to 21 cricketers, out of which Shoriful Islam and new captain Najmul Hossain Shanto got the all-format deals.

Right-arm pacer Taskin Ahmed has been dropped from the Test contract after he reportedly opted out. He has, however, retained his ODI and T20I contracts.