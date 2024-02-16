The performance of Fortune Barishal has been up and down so far in the Bangladesh Premier League 2024.The Tamim Iqbal-led team has won five out of the nine matches it has played and lost four. The team is at third place in the points table with 10 points, and its chances of reaching the semi-finals are still intact. (More Cricket News)
On the other hand, Mashrafe Mortaza’s Sylhet Strikers have not performed well at all thus far and are placed sixth in the standings. The team will play for pride and will dearly wish to upset Fortune Barishal’s applecart.
In the second match of the day, Chattogram Challengers will take on Durdanto Dhaka, who are languishing at the bottom of the table. It will not be easy for Dhaka to defeat Chattogram on their home ground. If the hosts beat Dhaka, their chances of reaching the semi-finals will grow.
Here are the live-streaming details for Fortune Barishal vs Sylhet Strikers and Chattogram Challengers vs Durdanto Dhaka matches in the Bangladesh Premier League 2024:
When will the Fortune Barishal vs Sylhet Strikers and Chattogram Challengers vs Durdanto Dhaka matches be played in Bangladesh Premier League 2024?
Both the matches will be played on Saturday, February 17, 2024. The Fortune Barishal vs Sylhet Strikers game will begin at 1:00 PM IST, whereas the Chattogram Challengers vs Durdanto Dhaka clash will start at 6:00 PM IST.
Where to watch the Fortune Barishal vs Sylhet Strikers and Chattogram Challengers vs Durdanto Dhaka matches of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024 live in India?
Live streaming of Bangladesh Premier League 2024 matches will be available on the Fan Code app and website in India. Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the BPL 2024 T20 cricket tournament on any TV channel in India.
Squads
Fortune Barishal: Tamim Iqbal (c), Ahmed Shehzad, Soumya Sarkar, Shoaib Malik, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Akif Javed, Taijul Islam, Obed McCoy, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Imran, Khaled Ahmed, Kamrul Islam, Yannic Cariah, Fakhar Zaman, Ibrahim Zadran, Rakibul Hasan, Dunith Wellalage, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Pritom Kumar.
Sylhet Strikers: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mohammad Mithun(w), Ryan Burl, Zakir Hasan, Samit Patel, Yasir Ali, Ben Cutting, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Richard Ngarava, Benny Howell, Dushan Hemantha, Nazmul Islam, Harry Tector, Ariful Haque, George Scrimshaw, Nayeem Hasan, Shafiqul Islam, Shamsur Rahman, Jawad Mohammad
Chattogram Challengers: Tanzid Hasan, Shahadat Hossain, Najibullah Zadran, Imran Uzzaman(w), Curtis Campher, Shuvagata Hom (c), Nihaduzzaman, Shohidul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Bilal Khan, Ziaur Rahman, Kusal Mendis, Shykat Ali, Stephen Eskinazi, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Haris, Salauddin Sakil, Hunain Shah, Husna Habib
Durdanto Dhaka: Mohammad Naim, Danushka Gunathilaka, Saim Ayub, Mosaddek Hossain(c), Alex Ross, Irfan Sukkur(w), Lasith Croospulle, Alauddin Babu, Arafat Sunny, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Saif Hassan, Chaturanga de Silva, Usman Qadir, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Lahiru Samarakoon, Sabbir Hossain, SM Meherob, Jasim Uddin.