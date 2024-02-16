The performance of Fortune Barishal has been up and down so far in the Bangladesh Premier League 2024.The Tamim Iqbal-led team has won five out of the nine matches it has played and lost four. The team is at third place in the points table with 10 points, and its chances of reaching the semi-finals are still intact. (More Cricket News)

On the other hand, Mashrafe Mortaza’s Sylhet Strikers have not performed well at all thus far and are placed sixth in the standings. The team will play for pride and will dearly wish to upset Fortune Barishal’s applecart.