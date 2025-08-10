Alexander Isak Transfer News: Eddie Howe Wants Committed Players At Newcastle United

Newcastle United have been restricted by PSR
Isak has reportedly want to move away from St. James' Park
Howe has seen limited transfer activity
Eddie Howe only wants committed players at Newcastle United as Alexander Isak seeks a move, though he says the Premier League's financial rules are restricting them in the transfer market.
Newcastle's preparations for the 2025-26 campaign have been thrown into chaos after Isak outlined his desire to leave for Liverpool.
The Premier League champions have already had an opening offer of £110m plus add-ons rejected for Isak, who has been told to train away from Newcastle's first-team squad and has not featured at all in pre-season.
Isak scored 23 Premier League goals last term as Newcastle achieved Champions League qualification, becoming their first player to reach that figure since Alan Shearer in 2001-02.
He also wrote his name into club folklore by opening the scoring in their EFL Cup final victory over Liverpool, but Howe is not sure he can be forced to stay.
Reports on Saturday suggested Isak had been told a move was off the table, but Howe said after a 2-0 friendly defeat to Atletico Madrid: "No, that’s not something I'm aware of. I have no knowledge of that.
"He's contracted to us. He's our player. The club will make the decision on his future. I don't know what that will be.
"Of course, I have a preferred outcome. I want the best and strongest squad possible, but also I want players that really want to play for this club."
Newcastle are reportedly close to signing AC Milan centre-back Malick Thiaw for £34.6m (€40m), but they have struggled to land a pre-emptive replacement for Isak.
Newcastle were strongly linked with Joao Pedro before he joined Chelsea, while they also made offers for Hugo Ekitike and Benjamin Sesko, who opted to join Liverpool and Manchester United respectively.
The Magpies are also believed to be keen on Brentford forward Yoane Wissa, but Al-Nassr have emerged as a contender for his signature.
Howe does not feel Newcastle's failure to land their top targets is a reflection on the club's project, but rather an impact of the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.
"We're controlled by PSR," Howe said. "That's still limiting what we can do and that's the reality. I've said many times, we're not the highest payers in the league. We're far from it and that is sometimes reflected in the choices players make.
"I don't think there are many players who have come here and haven't benefitted from the experience Newcastle can give you.
"Playing in front of these supporters, that's an absolute privilege and an honour that's never lost on me. It's a special place to be. Some players have a different choice. Finances play a part in that."
Newcastle also saw Callum Wilson leave for West Ham on a free transfer and used Anthony Gordon as a makeshift striker against Atletico, only for him to limp off with an ankle injury five minutes from time.
"We hope he's okay. It's an ankle problem," Howe said. "We initially thought it was a muscle. The good news is it's just a twist. The initial feeling is he should be okay."