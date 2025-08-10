Alexander Isak Transfer News: Eddie Howe Wants Committed Players At Newcastle United

Isak scored 23 Premier League goals last term as Newcastle achieved Champions League qualification, becoming their first player to reach that figure since Alan Shearer in 2001-02

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Newcastle-United
Eddie Howe's Newcastle United have endured a winless pre-season campaign
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Newcastle United have been restricted by PSR

  • Isak has reportedly want to move away from St. James' Park

  • Howe has seen limited transfer activity

Eddie Howe only wants committed players at Newcastle United as Alexander Isak seeks a move, though he says the Premier League's financial rules are restricting them in the transfer market.

Newcastle's preparations for the 2025-26 campaign have been thrown into chaos after Isak outlined his desire to leave for Liverpool.

The Premier League champions have already had an opening offer of £110m plus add-ons rejected for Isak, who has been told to train away from Newcastle's first-team squad and has not featured at all in pre-season.

Isak scored 23 Premier League goals last term as Newcastle achieved Champions League qualification, becoming their first player to reach that figure since Alan Shearer in 2001-02.

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe - null
Eddie Howe Not Giving Up Hope That Isak Will Play For Newcastle Again

BY Stats Perform

He also wrote his name into club folklore by opening the scoring in their EFL Cup final victory over Liverpool, but Howe is not sure he can be forced to stay.

Reports on Saturday suggested Isak had been told a move was off the table, but Howe said after a 2-0 friendly defeat to Atletico Madrid: "No, that’s not something I'm aware of. I have no knowledge of that.

"He's contracted to us. He's our player. The club will make the decision on his future. I don't know what that will be. 

"Of course, I have a preferred outcome. I want the best and strongest squad possible, but also I want players that really want to play for this club."

Newcastle are reportedly close to signing AC Milan centre-back Malick Thiaw for £34.6m (€40m), but they have struggled to land a pre-emptive replacement for Isak.

info_icon

Newcastle were strongly linked with Joao Pedro before he joined Chelsea, while they also made offers for Hugo Ekitike and Benjamin Sesko, who opted to join Liverpool and Manchester United respectively.

The Magpies are also believed to be keen on Brentford forward Yoane Wissa, but Al-Nassr have emerged as a contender for his signature.

Howe does not feel Newcastle's failure to land their top targets is a reflection on the club's project, but rather an impact of the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

"We're controlled by PSR," Howe said. "That's still limiting what we can do and that's the reality. I've said many times, we're not the highest payers in the league. We're far from it and that is sometimes reflected in the choices players make.

"I don't think there are many players who have come here and haven't benefitted from the experience Newcastle can give you.

"Playing in front of these supporters, that's an absolute privilege and an honour that's never lost on me. It's a special place to be. Some players have a different choice. Finances play a part in that."

Newcastle also saw Callum Wilson leave for West Ham on a free transfer and used Anthony Gordon as a makeshift striker against Atletico, only for him to limp off with an ankle injury five minutes from time.

"We hope he's okay. It's an ankle problem," Howe said. "We initially thought it was a muscle. The good news is it's just a twist. The initial feeling is he should be okay."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  4. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  5. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  3. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  4. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance

  5. A Tale of Delhi’s Suo Moto Stray Dog Order— And What Came Next

  6. Trump Trade Adviser Targets India Over Russian Oil, Warns Of 50% Tariffs

  7. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  8. HC Lawyers To Abstain From Work Today In Protest Against ‘Police Assault’ On Colleague And His Son