Pakistan Super League 2024, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know

Pakistan's premier franchise cricket league, Pakistan Super League (PSL) will kickstart on Saturday, 17 February 2024 in Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore with a match between hosts Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United. The ninth season of the league will feature 34 matches with the final scheduled to play in National Bank Stadium in Karachi on 18 March. (More Cricket News)
The month-long tournament will feature six teams fighting for the prestigious PSL Trophy. Last year's thrilling final saw the Lahore Qalandars winning by just one run. Pakistan's T20I captain Shaheen Shah Afridi will be leading the Lahore side this year as well.
Though before the start of the league, the pullouts of many foreign players due to other leagues and international commitments have badly affected the charm of this year's PSL. And Pakistan Cricket Board's take on sending their players to play in foreign leagues and the delay in providing NOCs also resulted in these heavy pullouts.
The six-team league will mostly feature local players in the playing XIs. The young pacer Naseem Shah is fit and expected to play the full season. Multan Sultans' fast bowler Ehsanullah will miss this year's PSL because he failed to recover from an elbow injury.
This year's PSL will be played in four different venues - Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi and National Bank Stadium in Karachi.
Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 Full Squads:
: Shaheen Shah Afridi (Platinum), Haris Rauf (Brand Ambassador), David Wiese (both Diamond), Sikandar Raza, Abdullah Shafique, Zaman Khan (all Gold), Mirza Baig, Rashid Khan (both Silver), Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Imran, Ahsan Bhatti, Dan Lawrence, Jahandad Khan, Syed Faridoun, Shai Hope, Kamran Ghulam, Rassie van der Dussen
: Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah (both Platinum), Imad Wasim, Azam Khan (both Diamond), Faheem Ashraf (Brand Ambassador), Alex Hales, Colin Munro (all Gold), Rumman Raees (Silver), Tymal Mills, Matthew Forde, Salman Agha, Qasim Akram, Shahab Khan, Hunain Shah, Ubaid Shah, Shamyl Hussain, Tom Curran, Jordan Cox
: Babar Azam, Rovman Powell (both Platinum), Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (all Diamond), Mohammad Haris (Brand Ambassador), Aamir Jamal (both Gold), Khurram Shahzad (Silver), Haseebullah Khan (Emerging), Asif Ali, Naveen-ul-Haq, Umair Afridi, Dan Mousley, Gus Atkinson, Mohammad Zeeshan, Lungi Ngidi, Mehran Mumtaz, Noor Ahmad, Salman Irshad, Arif Yaqoob, Shamar Joseph (partial replacement for Gus Atkinson)
: Rilee Rossouw (Platinum), Mohammad Wasim, Jason Roy, Wanindu Hasaranga (all Diamond), Sarfaraz Ahmed (Brand Ambassador) Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain (all Gold), Mohammad Amir, Will Smeed (Silver) Saud Shakeel, Sajjad Ali, Usman Qadir, Adil Naz, Khawaja Nafay, Akeal Hosein, Sohail Khan, Omair Yousuf, Sherfane Rutherford
: James Vince, Hassan Ali (Diamond), Shan Masood (Brand Ambassador), Shoaib Malik (Mentor), Tabraiz Shamsi (all Gold), Mir Hamza, Muhammad Akhlaq (both Silver), Irfan Khan (Emerging), Mohammad Nawaz, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Tim Seifert, Mohammad Amir Khan, Anwar Ali, Arafat Minhas, Sirajuddin, Saad Baig, Jamie Overton
: Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed (both Platinum), Khushdil Shah, Usama Mir (both Diamond), Abbas Afridi (Gold), Ihsanullah (Brand Ambassador, Silver), Faisal Akram (Emerging), Dawid Malan, Reeze Hendricks, Reece Topley, Tayyab Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Ali, Usman Khan, Yasir Khan, Chris Jordan, Aftab Ibrahim, David Willey
When does the ninth edition of PSL start?
The ninth edition of the PSL will start on 17 February 2024.
Which teams will play in the first match of the PSL 2024?
Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United will clash in the inaugural match of the ninth PSL season.
When the matches in PSL 2024 will start?
The afternoon matches will start at 3 pm IST and the evening matches will start at 8:00 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast PSL 2024 matches in India?
There will be no telecast of the PSL 2024 matches in India.
Where can we livestream the PSL 2024 matches in India?
FanCode is the official broadcast partner for PSL 2024 in India. We can watch PSL 2024 matches on the FanCode app and website in India.