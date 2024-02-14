Sports

Women's Premier League 2024, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know

Women's Premier League 2024 will start with a face-off between last year's finalists on 23 February 2024 in Bengaluru. Here's the live streaming, full squads, and other details of the WPL 2024

Outlook Sports Desk
Outlook Sports Desk

February 14, 2024

Women's Premier League Season 2 will be played from 23 February to 17 March, 2024. Photo: X/ @wplt20
info-icon

The second edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) will start on 23 February 2024 with a match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. The last year's finalists will clash in the opening game at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. (More Cricket News)

This year's WPL will be played at two venues - the first leg will be played from 23 February to 4 March at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and the second leg of WPL will be played from 5 March to 17 March at New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium (formerly Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium).

Advertisement

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indian Women are the defending champions and will be eyeing yet another trophy this season. In the recent player's auction, Indian uncapped player Kashvee Gautam received the highest bid and was bought by Gujarat Giants for 2 Crore. Australia's Anabel Sutherland also received the same amount.

Advertisement

Uncapped Indian player, Vrinda Dinesh, has been bought for a big sum of 1.30 Crores by UP Warriorz. The Royal Challenger Bangalore team will be led by the star southpaw, Smriti Mandhana. Some big names such as Chamari Athapaththu, Amy Jones, Tammy Beaumont, and Deandra Dottin will not be participating in this year's tournament as they remained unsold in the auction.

Advertisement

Full Squads of WPL 2024 teams:

Gujarat Giants - Full Squad

Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnam Shakil, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwer, Phoebe Litchfield, Meghna Singh, Trisha Poojitha, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Lauren Cheatle, Kathryn Bryce, Mannat Kashyap, Veda Krishnamurthy, Tarannum Pathan

Advertisement

Royal Challengers Bangalore - Full Squad

Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Indrani Roy, Kanika Ahuja, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht, Shubha Satheesh, Sabbineni Meghana, Simran Bahadur, Sophie Molineux

GG's new recruit Kashvee Gautam - null
Women's Premier League 2024 Auction: Who Is Kashvee Gautam, Gujarat Giants' Latest Recruit For INR 2 Crore

BY Outlook Sports Desk

UP Warriorz - Full Squad

Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, S. Yashasri, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia Mcgrath, Dani Wyatt, Vrinda Dinesh, Poonam Khemnar, Saima Thakor, Gouher Sultana

Delhi Capitals - Full Squad

Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Harris, Meg Lanning, Shafali Varma, Sneha Deepthi, Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Minni Mani, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Taniyaa Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Poonam Yadav, Annabel Sutherland, Aparna Mondal, Ashwani Kumari

Mumbai Indians Team - Full Squad

Harmanpreet Kaur, Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Hayley Matthews, Humairaa Kaazi, Isabelle Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Natalie Sciver, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Yastika Bhatia, Saika Ishaque, Shabnim Ismail, S Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, Fatima Jaffer, Keerthana Balakrishnan

Live Streaming Details of Women's Premier League 2024:

When does the second edition of WPL start?

The second edition of the WPL will start on 23 February 2024.

Which teams will play in the first match of the WPL 2024?

Mumbai Indians Women and Delhi Capitals Women will clash in the inaugural match of the second WPL season.

What are the venues of WPL 2024?

WPL 2024 will be played in two legs; first in Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium and then in New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.

When the matches in WPL 2024 will start?

The toss will take place at 7 pm IST and the live match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast WPL 2024 matches in India?

Sports 18 HD/SD will telecast the WPL 2024 matches in India.

Where can we livestream the WPL 2024 matches in India?

WPL 2024 matches can be live-streamed on Jio Cinema in multiple languages in India.

Tags
Important: We are pleased to inform you that the migration of our site @outlookindia.com has been successfully completed, aimed at enhancing your user experience. However, please be advised that due to the scale of operations, some data discrepancies may occur. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition period. Rest assured, we are committed to sorting out any data discrepancies within the next 10 days."
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement