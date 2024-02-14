Women's Premier League 2024, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know

The second edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) will start on 23 February 2024 with a match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. The last year's finalists will clash in the opening game at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. (More Cricket News)
This year's WPL will be played at two venues - the first leg will be played from 23 February to 4 March at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and the second leg of WPL will be played from 5 March to 17 March at New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium (formerly Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium).
Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indian Women are the defending champions and will be eyeing yet another trophy this season. In the recent player's auction, Indian uncapped player Kashvee Gautam received the highest bid and was bought by Gujarat Giants for 2 Crore. Australia's Anabel Sutherland also received the same amount.
Uncapped Indian player, Vrinda Dinesh, has been bought for a big sum of 1.30 Crores by UP Warriorz. The Royal Challenger Bangalore team will be led by the star southpaw, Smriti Mandhana. Some big names such as Chamari Athapaththu, Amy Jones, Tammy Beaumont, and Deandra Dottin will not be participating in this year's tournament as they remained unsold in the auction.
Gujarat Giants - Full Squad
Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnam Shakil, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwer, Phoebe Litchfield, Meghna Singh, Trisha Poojitha, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Lauren Cheatle, Kathryn Bryce, Mannat Kashyap, Veda Krishnamurthy, Tarannum Pathan
Royal Challengers Bangalore - Full Squad
Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Indrani Roy, Kanika Ahuja, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht, Shubha Satheesh, Sabbineni Meghana, Simran Bahadur, Sophie Molineux
UP Warriorz - Full Squad
Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, S. Yashasri, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia Mcgrath, Dani Wyatt, Vrinda Dinesh, Poonam Khemnar, Saima Thakor, Gouher Sultana
Delhi Capitals - Full Squad
Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Harris, Meg Lanning, Shafali Varma, Sneha Deepthi, Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Minni Mani, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Taniyaa Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Poonam Yadav, Annabel Sutherland, Aparna Mondal, Ashwani Kumari
Mumbai Indians Team - Full Squad
Harmanpreet Kaur, Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Hayley Matthews, Humairaa Kaazi, Isabelle Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Natalie Sciver, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Yastika Bhatia, Saika Ishaque, Shabnim Ismail, S Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, Fatima Jaffer, Keerthana Balakrishnan
When does the second edition of WPL start?
The second edition of the WPL will start on 23 February 2024.
Which teams will play in the first match of the WPL 2024?
Mumbai Indians Women and Delhi Capitals Women will clash in the inaugural match of the second WPL season.
What are the venues of WPL 2024?
WPL 2024 will be played in two legs; first in Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium and then in New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.
When the matches in WPL 2024 will start?
The toss will take place at 7 pm IST and the live match will start at 7:30 PM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast WPL 2024 matches in India?
Sports 18 HD/SD will telecast the WPL 2024 matches in India.
Where can we livestream the WPL 2024 matches in India?
WPL 2024 matches can be live-streamed on Jio Cinema in multiple languages in India.