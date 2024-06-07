Cricket

PAK Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Wasim Akram Slams Pakistan's 'Pathetic Performance'

Pakistan and the United States had scored 159 each in normal play, which led to a Super Over. In the subsequent play, the favourites suffered a shocking defeat as the 'Men in Green' failed to chase a target of 18 runs

Legendary pacer Wasim Akram has lambasted Pakistan for their "pathetic performance" against the USA while going down in the Super Over and said it will be tough for Babar Azam's side to progress to the T20 World Cup knockouts. (Highlights|Scorecard|Full Coverage)

Pakistan and USA had scored 159 each in the regulation time before the latter successfully defended 18 runs in the Super Over to register a famous victory in Dallas on Thursday.

"Pathetic performance. Winning and losing is a part of the game. But you need to fight till the last ball. It was a bad for Pakistan cricket," Akram told Star Sports.

"Pakistan will struggle from here onwards to qualify for the Super Eight because they have to play India (on June 9) and two more good teams (Ireland and Canada)," he added.

The lynchpin of Pakistan's 1992 World Cup triumph felt that the turning point of the game was USA taking early wickets.

Pakistan stuttered to 30 for three at the end of Power Play and from thereon they struggled for momentum despite skipper Babar and Shadab Khan adding 72 runs for the fourth wicket.

"The turning point of the game...the way USA got early wickets. Pakistan had a little partnership between Babar and Shadab and then nobody turned up. The fielding was below average, the overall cricket by Pakistan was average," he said.

Akram, a master of death bowling in his playing days, said conceding 18 runs in the Super Over dashed Pakistan's hopes.

"While playing against USA, I was confident, every Pakistan supporter was confident that they will win after the way they played in the first innings.

"In the second innings, they (USA) came out to chase...I mean getting 19 runs in the Super Over is like getting 36 runs in a Super Over. Well done USA," he said.

Akram heaped praise on USA captain Monank Patel for marshalling his bowling resources and making a match-winning fifty.

"The moment of the day for me was the innings of USA captain Monank Patel, the way he batted...carried his bat.

"The way he used his suit as in he led from the front. Their fielding was spot-on every time, and very impressive cricket from the USA," he added.

