United States Vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup: USA Stun PAK In Dallas, Beat Them In Super Over

USA have beaten the odds and defeated Pakistan in a Super Over to notch up a clinical victory at match 11 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday (June 6). The game was played at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas. (As It Happened | Scorecard | Full Coverage)
Asked to bat first, Pakistan scored 159 for seven in the allotted 20 overs. The USA produced a fine show and ended at 159 for three.
In the Super Over, USA smashed 18 runs for the loss of one wicket and Pakistan could manage only 13 for one.
Skipper Monank Patel struck a fluent 50 off 38 balls Andries Gous contributed 35 in 26 balls. Aaron Jones, the hero of USA's win over Canada in the tournament opener, remained not out on 36 in 26 balls.
Speaking after the match, USA captain said the toss was crucial. He said, Winning the toss and the way we bowled in the first 6 overs, we took wickets and kept them quiet. We knew they will take chances after their partnership. We knew we were in the game with 160 to chase, just needed a partnership. Playing in a World Cup, you don’t get a chance to do it every year. We were fully committed every single ball."
PAK captain Babar Azam claimed his side were not up to the mark in the first six overs. :First 6 overs while batting we didn’t capitalise. Back to back wickets always put you on the back foot, as a batter you need to step up and build partnerships. We were not up to the mark in the first 6 overs with the ball. Our spinners also did not take wickets in the middle overs so these things cost us. Very hard, all credit to USA, they played better than us in all three departments. Little bit of moisture in the pitch, it was also two-paced. As a professional you need to assess the conditions."
Earlier, captain Babar Azam top-scored for Pakistan with 44 while Shadab Khan chipped in with 40. For USA, Nosthush Kenjige was the pick of the bowlers, grabbing three wickets for 30 runs.
USA started the campaign with a win over Canada, and a victory on Thursday not only boosted their position in the table, but also helped them script history.
