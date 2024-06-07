United States Vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup: USA Stun PAK In Dallas, Beat Them In Super Over

PAK captain Babar Azam claimed his side were not up to the mark in the first six overs. :First 6 overs while batting we didn’t capitalise. Back to back wickets always put you on the back foot, as a batter you need to step up and build partnerships. We were not up to the mark in the first 6 overs with the ball. Our spinners also did not take wickets in the middle overs so these things cost us. Very hard, all credit to USA, they played better than us in all three departments. Little bit of moisture in the pitch, it was also two-paced. As a professional you need to assess the conditions."